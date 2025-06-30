Four Giant Pandas Born And Raised In Japan Arrive Safely In China

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Washington Post

Four giant pandas born and raised at the Adventure World theme park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, have arrived safely at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China's Sichuan Province, the park announced on Sunday.



Rauhin is seen at the Adventure World theme park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, on Friday / The Japan News

The four female pandas - Rauhin, 24, the first female panda born at Adventure World, and her three children, Yuihin, 8, Saihin, 6, and Fuhin, 4 - drew large crowds of fans on Friday, the last day the public could see them at the park.

The pandas left for China on Saturday morning.

Following their departure, a board with "THANK YOU ALL” written on it and a panda stuffed toy were placed at the park facility where the pandas had been kept.