Four Giant Pandas Born And Raised In Japan Arrive Safely In China
Four giant pandas born and raised at the Adventure World theme park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, have arrived safely at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China's Sichuan Province, the park announced on Sunday.
Rauhin is seen at the Adventure World theme park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, on Friday / The Japan News
The four female pandas - Rauhin, 24, the first female panda born at Adventure World, and her three children, Yuihin, 8, Saihin, 6, and Fuhin, 4 - drew large crowds of fans on Friday, the last day the public could see them at the park.
The pandas left for China on Saturday morning.
Following their departure, a board with "THANK YOU ALL” written on it and a panda stuffed toy were placed at the park facility where the pandas had been kept.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment