New Release:“Psychedelics A To Z” By Olga Chernoloz, Phd, Offers An Unprecedented Exploration Of Sacred Plants And Psychedelic Science

The transformative power of psychedelics is emerging as a new frontier in mental health, personal growth, and spirituality, and now readers have a complete guide to their origins, effects, and uses in Psychedelics A to Z by Olga Chernoloz, PhD. This new book offers an in-depth, illustrated journey through the rich tapestry of psychedelic history, sacred plant usage, therapeutic insights, and cultural impact, making it an essential resource for both newcomers and seasoned psychonauts alike.

In Psychedelics A to Z, Dr. Chernoloz, a neuroscientist and psychedelics researcher, navigates the fascinating and often misunderstood world of psychoactive substances, detailing the traditional, cultural, and scientific contexts of plants such as ayahuasca, psilocybin mushrooms, iboga, and DMT. She explores each substance's historical significance, its role in indigenous and religious practices, and the promising research surrounding its potential therapeutic benefits for mental health issues such as PTSD, depression, and addiction. Each entry in this alphabetical guide reveals the intricate ways psychedelics influence the mind, body, and spirit, backed by scientific evidence and deep cultural insights.

With the increasing interest in psychedelic-assisted therapy and mental health treatments, Psychedelics A to Z arrives at an essential moment. This book addresses critical questions around safety, sustainability, and legality while presenting stories from indigenous communities who have preserved these traditions for generations. Chernoloz bridges the gap between ancient wisdom and modern science, offering a balanced perspective that honors tradition and promotes safe, responsible use.

This release is ideal for anyone interested in the intersection of neuroscience, anthropology, spirituality, and mental health. As the conversation around psychedelics shifts, Psychedelics A to Z is set to become a definitive reference for practitioners, educators, policymakers, and curious readers alike.

About the Author

Dr Olga Chernoloz is a neuroscientist working in the field of mental health research. Psychedelic medicine appeared on her professional horizon in the last several years and has since become a significant part of her work. Today, Olga's psychedelic work is both broad and deep - she participates in global collaborative research efforts, leads humanitarian work on access to psychedelic medicine, and runs an array of educational initiatives. Olga teaches Neuroscience of Psychedelics at the University of Ottawa.

