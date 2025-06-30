Empty Bars. Missed Bookings. One Startup Just Changed That Nationwide.

UNITED KINGDOM - VenueFuel , the hospitality-focused booking solution helping venues increase private hire sales, is now expanding across major UK cities including London, Cardiff, Leicester, Leeds, Manchester, and more.

Designed to help bars, restaurants, and event spaces fill their empty dates with high-quality private hire bookings, VenueFuel is quickly becoming a go-to platform for venues looking to boost revenue and simplify the booking process.

“We're filling diaries in places where venues are usually empty - Tuesday nights, quiet afternoons, even full venue takeovers,” says the company's founder, Ben Metcalfe,“And now, we're taking it national.”

What Is VenueFuel?

VenueFuel is a fully managed private hire lead generation and sales support service built specifically for hospitality venues. It combines digital marketing, customer follow-up, and conversion support into one streamlined solution for event-driven bookings.

Unlike traditional listing sites, VenueFuel handles the entire booking journey. From generating leads through targeted advertising to managing enquiries and securing confirmed bookings, venues can count on end-to-end support without needing an in-house sales team.

VenueFuel also actively upsells your venue's food and drink packages, helping you increase spend per head and maximise every booking's revenue potential.

Now Operating in Key UK Cities

VenueFuel is actively generating private hire bookings in London, Cardiff, Leicester, Leeds Manchester, Sheffield and many more...

With dedicated campaigns running across each location, VenueFuel connects venues to real-time local demand for birthdays, baby showers, corporate events, private dining, and more.

A Proven Model That Delivers

Venues already working with VenueFuel are seeing results. One client recorded over 175 private hire enquiries within 30 days, booked more than 800 covers, and generated thousands in additional revenue - all without having to chase or manage leads themselves.

“We're not just another venue directory. We work like a remote sales team for our partners. We qualify every lead, follow up quickly, and help secure the booking.”

What Customers Are Saying

It's not just venues that benefit - guests love the experience, too. Here's what one customer had to say:

“VenueFuel were amazing from start to finish! Communication was quick and super easy, and they helped me book the perfect venue for my event at Treehouse. Genuinely one of the smoothest booking experiences I've had.” - Lauren

Who It's For

VenueFuel is ideal for:

Bars with underused weekdays

Restaurants wanting to increase private group bookings

Event spaces needing help converting enquiries

New openings looking for fast, reliable exposure

Its commission-based model means venues only pay when a booking is confirmed, making it a low-risk and results-focused solution.

What's Next for VenueFuel?

VenueFuel continues to expand its reach and services, including the rollout of new features for venue partners such as:

Booking dashboards, real-time lead notifications and geographic exclusivity.

The company is also in talks with multi-site operators, hotel groups, and event professionals to create even more value for its clients.

Get Listed

VenueFuel is currently accepting new venue listings in select areas. With demand for private hire events on the rise, hospitality venues looking to fill space and grow their bookings are encouraged to apply.

“We're here to help venues maximise their potential. If your space is sitting empty, we'll help you turn it into booked-out events - without the stress.”

To learn more, visit or follow @venuefuel on Instagram.

Contact:

Ben Metcalfe

...