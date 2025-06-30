MENAFN - GetNews) AGENTS CO., LTD. has launched a dedicated platform for submitting Thailand Digital Arrival Cards (TDAC), built specifically to support travel agents, tour operators, and travel service providers managing group travel. The system is designed to eliminate the stress of last-minute filings and make the TDAC process faster, more flexible, and more reliable for everyone involved.

One of the platform's standout features is its support for full pre-submission edits, allowing agents to adjust any application at any point before submission. The system even allows edits after a TDAC has been issued, giving agencies far greater control than the official government platform provides.

For submissions made within 72 hours of arrival, the service is completely free. There is no charge to travelers or agents using the platform during the standard submission window. For those who want to prepare in advance, the platform offers automatic timed submission, ensuring that each TDAC is filed at the earliest eligible moment. Early submission pricing ranges from $0.50 to $8 per applicant, depending on group size, with larger groups benefiting from lower per-person costs.

The AGENTS TDAC platform also solves a common and frustrating issue with the government system: session timeouts and unexpected errors. The official TDAC website can force users to start over if the session expires, or if a network or system error occurs mid-submission. You can imagine how disruptive this could be if you're submitting for a group of four travelers, or worse, thirty. In contrast, the AGENTS platform uses a fully resumable form, saving your progress automatically so you can continue later without losing any data or having to start from scratch.

Another significant advantage for group travelers is the individual TDAC delivery system. Unlike the official government platform that combines all travelers into a single document (creating privacy concerns when distributing to group members), the AGENTS system generates separate TDACs for each person. Every traveler receives their own TDAC directly to their personal email address, ensuring privacy and individual document control. This is especially valuable for visa applications such as the Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa, which requires individual TDACs rather than group documents. Travel agents and tour operators benefit from this privacy-focused approach while still maintaining convenient group management through a single download option for all TDACs.

Key features include:



Unlimited draft sessions that never expire unless deleted

Fully resumable form with no session timeouts or forced restarts

Instant reload of previously submitted data

Unlimited edits before submission

Ability to edit even after TDAC has been issued

Automatic submission for early-prepared applications

Approvals typically issued within 1 to 5 minutes for submissions inside 72 hours

No group size limit

Individual TDACs issued per traveler to meet documentation requirements Optional eSIM purchase at checkout, often priced below retail

Early while the early submission TDAC FORM is optimized for group submissions, regular travelers are also welcome to use the AGENTS TDAC system. Travelers submitting within 72 hours of arrival can use the platform at no cost. Those who wish to submit early may choose the optional paid service for added convenience and peace of mind.

Official TDAC information page by AGENTS ( )

The system proved its reliability during a major outage on May 7, when the official TDAC site became inaccessible. Hundreds of travelers and agents successfully used the AGENTS platform to complete their submissions, with over 99 percent receiving their TDACs without delay most of them completely free.

AGENTS CO., LTD. has a strong track record supporting international travelers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company launched the ASQ hotel booking platform and provided Thailand Pass support to hundreds of thousands of arrivals. All personal data submitted through the platform is handled in full compliance with Thailand's Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

Travelers and agencies are reminded to verify the authenticity of TDAC-related websites. The official government TDAC form is hosted at go. If using a third-party service, look for a co or in domain to ensure the provider is properly registered in Thailand.