"In a place where Mediterranean columns once stood unquestioned, Studio Khora's contemporary forms rise like whispers of the future-clean, precise, and unapologetically American."Studio Khora, among the top Palm Beach architects, challenges tradition by redefining coastal living through climate-resilient, contemporary design.

In Palm Beach, where architectural nostalgia often clings like salt to sea air, a quiet revolution is unfolding. Studio Khora, listed among the Palm Beach architects reshaping the region's architectural narrative, is crafting homes not as tributes to the past but as blueprints for what comes next. Their focus? Contemporary houses for an era defined by environmental reckoning and aesthetic clarity. With a design language rooted in sustainability and informed by cutting-edge technologies, Studio Khora's philosophy resists the ornate, the replicated, and the ornamental. What they offer instead is a rigorously American vision-climate-conscious, context-driven, and unafraid of stillness.

To call them among the top Palm Beach architects is accurate, but perhaps insufficient. Studio Khora isn't just designing houses; they're composing a new grammar for living on the edge of the sea. The firm's work sits in elegant tension with its neighbors-those Beaux-Arts facades and Mediterranean pastiches whose very materials ignore the heat, the wind, the rising water. Studio Khora's homes reject imported nostalgia in favor of a deeper intelligence: shaded volumes, reflective glazing, elevated slabs. Each design becomes a shield and a signal, a form that responds to the accelerating truths of climate change.







Cut House - Studio KHORA

And yet, their approach doesn't call for cultural erasure. Instead, Studio Khora plays with contrast. They understand that classical architecture, still prevalent among the best Palm Beach architects , can act as a foil-a visual and philosophical backdrop against which the clean geometries of contemporary design become even more striking. Nowhere is this more evident than in the I House at 2633 Spanish River Road in Boca Raton. Honored by the AIA, the home occupies a waterfront lot on the Intracoastal, where Studio Khora used restraint as strategy. In a neighborhood framed by arches and keystones, the I House's clarity becomes more vivid-each line a counterpoint, each shadow an argument.

It's not just a house; it's a statement. One that places Studio Khora alongside the likes of Herzog & de Meuron, Tadao Ando, and Zaha Hadid Architects-firms that treat design not as object-making, but meaning-making. Like those luminaries, Studio Khora designs through absence as much as through presence. Their homes resist decorative language in favor of layered readings-voids, textures, framings. One could call this technique psychological, perhaps even deconstructive. The structure doesn't speak loudly, but it speaks deeply.

For ten consecutive years, Studio Khora has been listed as one of the top 50 coastal architects in the United States-a recognition not of volume, but of vision. Their work is conceptual yet visceral, refined but grounded. It translates the fragility of shoreline life into structures that endure-and provoke. In Palm Beach, where tradition has long reigned, a new chapter is being written by those who know when to listen, when to subtract, and when to let space do the speaking.