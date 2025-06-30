GJB Electrical Wins 2025 Quality Business Award For Best Electrician In Glenorchy City Council, TAS

Glenorchy, TAS - GJB Electrical has been honoured with the 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Electrician in Glenorchy City Council, recognising the company's exceptional service, industry expertise, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

The Quality Business Awards celebrate businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field through consistently high customer reviews, a strong local reputation, and a dedication to professional standards. GJB Electrical stood out in Glenorchy for its reliability, workmanship, and personalised approach to electrical services. Known for delivering high-quality solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, GJB Electrical has built a loyal client base throughout the region. From small repairs to full-scale electrical installations, the team is praised for being responsive, knowledgeable, and meticulous in every job they undertake.

GJB Electrical offers a comprehensive range of electrical services tailored to meet the needs of residential, commercial, and industrial clients. Their residential services include everything from new home wiring and renovations to switchboard upgrades, safety switches, smoke alarms, and energy-efficient lighting installations. In the commercial and industrial sectors, GJB Electrical specialises in data and communications cabling, power distribution, LED lighting upgrades, testing and tagging, and preventative maintenance. Their team is also experienced in managing electrical fit-outs, fault finding, and ensuring compliance with current safety standards. With a strong focus on reliability, safety, and quality workmanship, GJB Electrical delivers solutions that are efficient, cost-effective, and built to last.

Clients consistently praise GJB Electrical for their professionalism and high standards, with one customer noting they are“highly skilled A-grade electricians, don't settle for 2nd best,” while another simply stated,“Awesome work thank you GJB Team.” These testimonials reflect the trust and satisfaction that GJB Electrical has earned across the Glenorchy community through consistent, high-quality service.

The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

