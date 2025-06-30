Bone Metastasis Pipeline Appears Robust With 10+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Bone Metastases Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Bone Metastases pipeline landscape. It covers the Bone Metastasis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Bone Metastasis pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Bone Metastasis Pipeline Report



In June 2025, Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd announced a Phase Ib/IIa, multicenter, sequential clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and preliminary efficacy of SSS40 injection in patients with moderate-to-severe bone metastatic cancer pain. The study includes two stages: a single-arm, open-label, dose-escalation and dose-expansion Phase Ib followed by a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIa.

DelveInsight's Bone Metastasis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Bone Metastasis treatment.

The leading Bone Metastasis Companies such as Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., AlaMab Therapeutics, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Exelixis, Shanghai JMT-Bio Inc., BiologicsMD, Luye Pharma Group Ltd., QSAM Biosciences Inc., Serene, LLC, Isotopen Technologien Munchens and others. Promising Bone Metastasis Pipeline Therapies such as Radium Ra 223 Dichloride, MW032, Xgeva, Zoledronic Acid, Radium-223 chloride (BAY88-8223), Pamidronate, Docetaxel and others.

Bone Metastasis Emerging Drugs Profile

MW032: Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd.

MW032 is a Denosumab biosimilar being developed by Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd. Denosumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds the cytokine RANKL (receptor activator of NFκB ligand), an essential factor initiating bone turnover. RANKL inhibition blocks osteoclast maturation, function and survival, thus reducing bone resorption. MW032 is currently in Phase III stage of development to treat Bone Metastases from Solid Tumors.

ALMB-0168: AlaMab Therapeutics

ALMB-0168 is a first-inclass humanized monoclonal antibody agonist for hemichannel Cx43 membrane protein. Through the activation of Cx43 protein to release tumor-inhibiting cytokines, ALMB-0168 has shown to effectively inhibit osteosarcoma and bone metastasis in pre-clinical in vitro and in vivo animal studies. ALMB-0168 has received Orphan Disease Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA for its use in osteosarcoma.

The Bone Metastasis Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Bone Metastasis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Bone Metastasis Treatment.

Bone Metastasis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Bone Metastasis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Bone Metastasis market

Bone Metastasis Companies

Bone Metastases Pipeline Report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Bone Metastasis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

Scope of the Bone Metastasis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Bone Metastasis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Bone Metastasis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryBone Metastases: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentBone Metastases – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)MW032: Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Cabozantinib: ExelixisDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)ALMB-0168: AlaMab TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsBMD 3151: BiologicsMDDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsBone Metastases Key CompaniesBone Metastases Key ProductsBone Metastases- Unmet NeedsBone Metastases- Market Drivers and BarriersBone Metastases- Future Perspectives and ConclusionBone Metastases Analyst ViewsBone Metastases Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

