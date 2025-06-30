Almiria Techstore Strengthens Countrywide Delivery For High-Demand Tech Categories

Almiria Techstore is a Nairobi-based electronics and ICT retailer known for its genuine products, fair pricing, and fast service. The company supplies a wide range of tech solutions to customers across Kenya, including networking equipment, display systems, computing accessories, and power backup tools. With growing demand beyond Nairobi, Almiria has expanded its delivery infrastructure to serve all 47 counties more efficiently. The goal is to help customers anywhere in Kenya access high-demand electronics without delays or service gaps.

The company has improved nationwide shipping for fast-moving product categories like Epson projectors, TP-Link routers, and power backup systems. Customers in towns like Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru, and Mombasa now receive orders faster, with updated tracking and shorter turnaround times. For large cities, most orders are delivered within 24 to 48 hours. Customers in remote counties can expect secure, trackable delivery in under five working days. Products are packed securely from Almiria's Nairobi warehouse and shipped through trusted logistics partners. Every order includes a call-back verification to confirm shipping details and customer availability before dispatch.

“We've seen the same pattern everywhere-customers know what they want, but getting it delivered fast and safely is the problem,” said a spokesperson for Almiria Techstore.“That's what we've fixed. Now it doesn't matter if you're in Nairobi or Nyeri-you can get genuine tech delivered to your door without the long wait.”

Almiria has focused its expansion on categories where speed matters most. Epson projectors are regularly purchased by schools, churches, and businesses needing urgent replacements or new installations. Models like the EH-TW6250, EB-L260F, and EB-W51 are always in demand, especially during academic and event seasons. Clients no longer need to travel to Nairobi or wait for third-party resellers. Every projector is tested, documented, and shipped with full warranty coverage. They offer the best Epson projector price in Kenya .

TP-Link routers also rank among the most requested items. Customers working remotely or upgrading their home networks rely on routers like the Archer C80, AX10, MR600, and WR841N. With the upgraded delivery system, buyers across Kenya can now get these devices quickly, often the next day. Other fast-moving tech includes UPS units, electric fencing kits, and Wi-Fi access points-many of which are time-sensitive purchases for businesses and offices that cannot afford downtime.

As part of this rollout, Almiria has also improved customer support workflows. Clients receive shipping updates via SMS and WhatsApp. Delivery ETAs are shared clearly, and customers can reach the support team for help tracking their orders in real time. The team also offers product selection guidance to ensure the right item is ordered for the intended setup or use case. Payment methods remain flexible, including M-PESA, debit/credit card, and cash on delivery in most towns.

Over the last quarter, the company has successfully fulfilled thousands of orders outside Nairobi. Schools in Embu and Nyandarua received Epson projectors within 48 hours. Homes in Kisii and Bungoma upgraded to TP-Link routers with zero delivery issues. Several businesses in Kitale and Machakos ordered full backup power kits, which were delivered and installed without delay. Almiria plans to keep scaling this model and expand next-day delivery options to more urban areas with better Epson projector price in Kenya .

About Almiria Techstore

Almiria Techstore is a trusted electronics and ICT retailer based in Nairobi, Kenya. The company supplies original products across categories such as networking, computing, security, and display systems. Top brands include TP-Link Kenya , Epson, MikroTik, Hikvision, Ubiquiti, and APC. Almiria delivers nationwide and offers real-time support through phone, chat, and WhatsApp. With genuine stock, fast shipping, and expert advice, Almiria Techstore continues to be a go-to choice for tech buyers across Kenya and East Africa.