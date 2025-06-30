MENAFN - GetNews)



"There are three types of doctors. Some are like food - needed every day. Some are like medicine - sought when sick. And some are like oxygen - always with you, in good or bad, like an angel. Dr. Heather Skeens is your angel, always," said Dr. Vladimir Pastouk."Oxygen doctor"- Dr. Heather Skeens- announces the release of #1 Amazon Bestseller "Unshackled," a raw exploration of love, healing, and burnout in modern medicine. Through candid stories and evidence-based insights, Dr. Heather Skeens offers a compelling blueprint for reclaiming compassion and autonomy in healthcare. "Unshackled" empowers doctors and patients alike to restore the sacred human bond at the core of healing.







(pictured) Dr. Heather Skeens, MD CFMP, Author of "Unshackled" and Founder of Bellasee

In " Unshackled ," Dr. Heather Skeens , renowned for her pioneering blend of corneal surgery and functional medicine, delves into the intertwined themes of love, healing, and burnout within medicine. Combining candid personal narratives with actionable insights, Skeens addresses systemic failures in healthcare and invites readers to rediscover compassion and autonomy at the heart of medicine. Unshackled serves as a clarion call for a healthier, more humane medical ecosystem.

Drawing from her own journey as both clinician and caregiver, Dr. Heather Skeens recounts the profound challenges she faced when her brother-in-law Reid battled a terminal illness. Through poignant reflections and clinical case studies, Unshackled exposes the emotional toll of caregiving on healthcare professionals. The book "Unshackled" integrates interviews with frontline practitioners who share strategies for preventing burnout and cultivating resilience, while presenting evidence-based frameworks for restoring the human connection that defines the healing process.

Dr. Heather Skeens critiques the prevailing emphasis on efficiency metrics , insurance-driven protocols , and bureaucratic red tape that too often overshadow patient-centered care . Dr. Skeens argues for a transformative shift toward integrative models that honor both scientific rigor and spiritual well-being. "Unshackled" outlines practical steps for institutions and individual practitioners to implement holistic wellness programs , mindfulness practices , and supportive peer networks -positioning medicine not merely as a profession but as a vocation grounded in service and altruism.

Early readers and thought leaders have lauded "Unshackled" for its groundbreaking perspective. Dr. Vladimir Pastouk , Founder of Cleveland Center for Integrative Dentistry and Glossodontics , has hailed Dr. Heather Skeens as "The Oxygen Doctor," stating:

Published by Thin Leaf Press , "Unshackled" is available as of June 14, 2025 , in hardcover, e-book, and paperback formats, with audiobook narrated by Dr. Heather Skeens herself in the near future. You can order now through Amazon , Barnes & Noble , IngramSpark , and independent bookstores. Additional resources can be accessed at . Media professionals seeking interviews or review copies should contact ... to arrange appearances and podcast guest spots.

About Dr. Heather Skeens:

Dr. Heather Skeens is an award-winning corneal transplant surgeon , functional medicine practitioner , and founder of Bellasee Franchising , the world's first ophthalmic franchise. With over two decades of clinical practice, Dr. Heather Skeens has championed integrated treatment models that elevate both patient outcomes and physician well-being. "Unshackled" marks her debut as an author, representing a culmination of her mission to revolutionize modern medicine by empowering doctors and restoring the sacred doctor–patient bond.

