In Cooperation With Germany's GIZ.. Irbid Chamber Of Industry Organizes Job Fair For Pwds

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, June 30 (Petra) – The Employment and Support Unit at the Irbid Chamber of Industry, in cooperation with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) – 2030 EJ Programme, organized a dedicated job fair aimed at integrating and empowering persons with disabilities in the labor market as part of ongoing efforts to promote inclusive employment within the industrial sector.Chairman of the Irbid Chamber of Industry, Hani Abu Hassan, emphasized that the initiative aligns with the chamber's vision to strengthen the role of industry in achieving comprehensive community development. He underlined the importance of providing persons with disabilities with equitable job opportunities that ensure their active contribution to the productive economy."Persons with disabilities possess real capabilities; what they need is belief in their potential and access to opportunities," Abu Hassan said. "At the Irbid Chamber of Industry, we believe in their abilities and call on all industrial enterprises to open their doors to this untapped potential, which serves both business interests and social equity."He noted that organizing such events is part of the chamber's broader social mission, in addition to its economic role. The chamber is committed to building stronger ties between the industrial sector and the local community, especially in light of economic challenges and rising unemployment rates.Abu Hassan highlighted that this job fair is one of a series of employment and awareness initiatives launched in partnership with local and international stakeholders, adding that the continuity of such programs plays a vital role in promoting social inclusion and economic solidarity.The event drew participation from a GIZ 2030 EJ project team, representatives from various factories and industrial institutions in Irbid Governorate, as well as job seekers with disabilities.Attendees were introduced to available employment opportunities and took part in preliminary interviews in a supportive and accessible environment that respected both human dignity and professional standards.