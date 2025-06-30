403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PM Hails JNRCS' Humanitarian Role, Especially In Gaza
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 30 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan on Monday received the president of the Jordan National Red Crescent Society (JNRCS), Mohammad Hadid at the Prime Ministry.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister commended the JNRCS' efforts and its distinctive programs and initiatives at both the local and international levels, highlighting its critical role in delivering humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to the Gaza Strip.
For his part, Hadid outlined the organization's key activities across humanitarian, relief, and awareness-raising domains. He stressed the JNRCS' commitment to fostering cooperation with local and international partners to expand the reach and impact of its programs.
Amman, June 30 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan on Monday received the president of the Jordan National Red Crescent Society (JNRCS), Mohammad Hadid at the Prime Ministry.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister commended the JNRCS' efforts and its distinctive programs and initiatives at both the local and international levels, highlighting its critical role in delivering humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to the Gaza Strip.
For his part, Hadid outlined the organization's key activities across humanitarian, relief, and awareness-raising domains. He stressed the JNRCS' commitment to fostering cooperation with local and international partners to expand the reach and impact of its programs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment