PM Hails JNRCS' Humanitarian Role, Especially In Gaza

2025-06-30 07:14:54
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 30 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan on Monday received the president of the Jordan National Red Crescent Society (JNRCS), Mohammad Hadid at the Prime Ministry.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister commended the JNRCS' efforts and its distinctive programs and initiatives at both the local and international levels, highlighting its critical role in delivering humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to the Gaza Strip.
For his part, Hadid outlined the organization's key activities across humanitarian, relief, and awareness-raising domains. He stressed the JNRCS' commitment to fostering cooperation with local and international partners to expand the reach and impact of its programs.

