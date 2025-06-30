Ukraine's Security Service Nabs Spies In Odesa Aiding Russian Strikes On AFU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this.

According to the reports, a 61-year-old rehabilitation doctor was responsible for gathering intelligence. She recruited a 36-year-old former Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) employee to assist in collecting information for Russia.

The SSU intercepted a phone conversation in which the man received instructions from his handler - a career officer of the Russian GRU (defense intelligence).

During the briefing, the Russian intelligence officer identified priority targets for Russian strikes, including air defense positions and backup command posts of Ukrainian forces defending Odesa and the Black Sea coast.

The agents also attempted to target military freight trains, for which they sought schedules of military train movements and geolocations of stops at transit stations.

The doctor, under the guise of treating military patients, covertly asked them about the locations of Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Both agents, following instructions from their handler, conducted reconnaissance around Odesa and its outskirts, using mobile phone cameras to record potential military targets.

The SSU cybersecurity experts tracked and documented every move of the suspects. Both were detained at their places of residence. The SSU also carried out security measures to protect Ukrainian military locations.

Maliuk reveals Russian special services attempted to bombbuilding in Kyiv

The SSU has officially charged the detainees under Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - high treason committed under martial law.

They are currently in pre-trial detention without the right to bail, and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the SSU and National Police also detained a 19-year-old Russian agent in Kyiv, who lured a Ukrainian soldier on a fake date and detonated an explosive device hidden in a scooter.