Met Sees No Big Relief In Kashmir Before July 8

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The ongoing heatwave in Kashmir showed no signs of letting up on Monday, with most areas recording temperatures well above 30°C. The Meteorological Department has predicted scattered rain and thundershowers over the next five days, but no major weather activity is expected to break the prolonged spell of heat.

In Srinagar, the maximum temperature climbed to 34.5°C. Other parts of the Valley also sweltered under intense heat, with Qazigund recording 33.6°C, Pahalgam 30.2°C, Kupwara 34.2°C, and Kokernag 33.6°C. Gulmarg, the only exception, offered slight respite with a relatively cooler maximum of 25.0°C.

In contrast, parts of the Jammu division witnessed below-normal temperatures. Jammu city recorded a high of 32.3°C - 4.7 degrees below normal for this time of year. Banihal reported 29.8°C, Batote 28.3°C, Katra 30.2°C, and Bhaderwah 32.1°C.

Director of the Meteorological Department, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, said that the region could expect intermittent rain and thundershowers at scattered places till July 5, with an increased likelihood of such activity at many places from July 6 to July 8.

Despite the rainfall forecast, there is no indication of any major weather system capable of significantly altering the prevailing heatwave conditions in the Valley.

“The temperatures will remain on the higher side, and the rain activity will be mild and scattered. People should take necessary precautions against heat-related issues,” Dr. Ahmad added.