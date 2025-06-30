Omnigence Asset Management Expands Platform With Continued Growth In Real Asset And Private Equity Strategies

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Omnigence Asset Management Inc., a leading Canadian multi-strategy alternative investment platform, today announced the continued expansion of its portfolio of specialized funds, positioning itself at the forefront of real asset and operational private equity investing in Canada.With over CA$1 billion in assets under management, Omnigence's platform includes a family of differentiated, strategy-specific investment funds, including Veripath Partners, Arvore Partners, and Genivent Partners. The firm has seen substantial growth as investors increasingly seek exposure to income-oriented, inflation-hedged, and operationally resilient alternatives outside traditional asset classes.“Institutional investors are demanding more than just financial engineering-they're looking for real value creation, downside protection, and uncorrelated returns,” said Stephen Johnston, Managing Director at Omnigence.“Our platform is designed to meet that demand through access to focused, high-conviction strategies in farmland, private equity and secondaries.”Key Highlights:.Veripath Partners: One of Canada's largest non-operated farmland funds, managing over 140,000 acres across key agricultural zones. The strategy combines real asset durability with a disciplined acquisition model and a data-driven operating framework..Arvore Partners: A private equity strategy targeting lower middle-market companies (sub-$15M EBITDA) with defensible niches and recurring revenues. The fund emphasizes operational improvement and cash-flow generation, with a current target yield of 10%+ and defined hold periods of 3–5 years..Genivent Partners: A specialized secondaries strategy offering investors exposure to discounted private equity positions with shorter duration and reduced risk. The fund focuses on GP stake purchases, GP-led recapitalizations, and secondary liquidity events-providing a tactical, cash-efficient complement to Omnigence's core strategies.The firm recently announced Fundserv access codes for several funds to enhance advisor accessibility, alongside the build-out of its institutional advisory board and analytics infrastructure.About Omnigence:Omnigence Asset Management is a Canadian-based alternative investment platform delivering high-integrity, purpose-built strategies across real assets, operational private equity, and sector-specialized roll-ups. The firm is built around research-led portfolio construction, capital discipline, and a long-term commitment to value creation beyond financial leverage.

Matt Barr

Omnigence Asset Management

+1 587-393-0893

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.