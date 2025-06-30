Rupaul's Drag Race, Isabela Merced, Billie Eilish Win Big At 2025 PRIDE AWARDS

Host, PRIDE AWARDS 2025

The 2025 PRIDE AWARDS Honors LGBTQIA Trailblazers with Powerful Celebration at Lincoln Center

- N. Mabasa Mathope, President of America's Rainbow Film FestivalNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Sunday, June 29th, the Elinor Bunin Munroe Amphitheater at Lincoln Center radiated pride, purpose, and celebration as the 2025 PRIDE AWARDS honored influential voices and changemakers in the LGBTQIA community.Hosted by the iconic Dominique Jackson - actress, model, and author - the evening was filled with unforgettable moments and moving tributes. Among the distinguished guests were former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, writer and actor Max Talisman, community advocate and The LGBT Center CEO, Dr. Carla Smith, actress Jerrie Johnson, and celebrity hairstylist, Larry Sims.The ceremony spotlighted individuals whose work uplifts and advances equity, inclusion, and visibility across sectors.“The PRIDE AWARDS are a love letter to our community - a moment to honor those who are pushing culture forward and breaking barriers,” said N. Mabasa Mathope, President of America's Rainbow Film Festival.“It's more than a ceremony; it's a collective affirmation of our power, our beauty, and our right to be seen, celebrated, and protected.”The complete list of 2025 PRIDE AWARD winners are at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">prideawards.Community Honorary AwardsLifetime Achievement Award: Sir Elton JohnActors in Drag on Screen: John LeguizamoBest Executive Award: Dennis Williams, SVP Corporate Social Responsibility at Warner Bros. Discovery/HBOHumanitarian Award: Rashad RobinsonPhilanthropist Award: Erik BottcherHIV/AIDS Advocate Award: Luna OrtizPolitical/Activism Award: Karine Jean-PierreAlly Advocate Award: Johanne MorneFashion Forward Award: Telfar ClemensFilm, TV & Competitive Awards CategoriesBest Picture“Queens of the Dead”Best Actor in a Motion PictureJonathan Majors“Magazine Dreams”Best Actress in a Motion PictureSabrina Jieafa“Egghead & Twinkie”Best Director: Motion PictureTina Romero“Queens of the Dead”Best Series or Miniseries:“RuPaul's Drag Race”Best Actress in a Series or MiniseriesBella Ramsey“The Last of Us”Best Actor in a Series or MiniseriesJohn Turturro“Severance”Best Director: Series, MiniseriesYana Gorskaya“What We Do In The Shadows”Best Supporting (Actor)Wilson Cruz“Star Trek Discovery”Best Supporting (Actress)Isabela Merced“The Last of Us”Best Ensemble Cast (Motion Picture)“Things Like This”Best Ensemble Cast (Series or Miniseries)“Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire”Best Teleplay“Clean Slate”Best Documentary“Move Ya Body: The Birth of House”Best International Film“Rains of Babel”Best Hair and MakeupLarry SimsBest StylistTy HunterBest Music VideoBillie Eilish –“Lunch”Best Soundtrack: Original or Existing Song“Defying Gravity” (“Wicked” - Sung by Cythnia Erivo & Ariana Grande)Best CommercialStarbucks –“Coffee Frenemies”Best Stage Play“Oh Mary”

