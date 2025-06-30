Florida's Message To New York Ceos: Grow With Confidence, Not Uncertainty

TAMPA, Fla., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Florida Council of 100 released an open letter to New York's business leaders, outlining the growing risks of doing business in an uncertain economic and political environment-and presenting Florida as a compelling alternative. Citing Florida's nation-leading GDP growth, CEO optimism, and commitment to public safety, the letter invites company executives to "grow with confidence" in a state where private sector success is championed, not punished.

Florida: Your Partner in Prosperity, Public Safety, Talent, and Strategic Growth

An Open Letter to New York Business Leaders

Dear Esteemed Business Leaders of New York,

Across boardrooms and corner offices, one truth remains constant: uncertainty is the enemy of sound decision-making. When a city's economic direction grows unpredictable, when the rules of engagement shift, and when free enterprise becomes a political target, CEOs must reevaluate where their companies can grow and prosper.

Today, New York's future feels increasingly uncertain-an unacceptable risk for business leaders responsible for their businesses and the families that rely upon them.

Florida offers a better path.

Our state has created an environment where government is a partner in growth, not a barrier. As outlined in our Beyond Sunshine report, Florida's approach to economic development is intentional, data-driven, and rooted in the belief that private sector success strengthens entire communities.

Florida's Economic Edge

Florida isn't just growing-it's accelerating.



Real GDP is up 26.3% since 2019, the highest of any state and nearly double the national rate.

More than 3 million new businesses have launched here since 2019, including over 634,000 in 2024 alone .

That confidence isn't just from policymakers. It's echoed in the C-suite. According to our latest CEO Survey:



49% of Florida CEOs plan to grow their workforce in the next six months-nearly double their national peers.

45% expect to increase capital investments , even amid broader economic uncertainty.

Florida also delivers maximum value through fiscal responsibility:



With AAA credit ratings, Florida supports over 23 million residents with a $115.1 billion state budget , and more than $13 billion in reserves .

New York's budget exceeds $254 billion for fewer than 20 million residents.

Best Bet Sectors: Scaled for Growth

We don't rely on chance. We've invested in sectors where Florida leads in talent, output, and opportunity:



Finance & Insurance: $131B annual GDP; $51B from Southeast Florida alone.



Health Services & Life Sciences: $138B+ annual GDP; anchored by hubs in Tampa, Jacksonville, and Southeast Florida.



Distribution & eCommerce: $84B+ GDP powered by 16 global seaports, rail, highways, and two of the nations' top ten busiest airports.



IT & Tech: $22B+ annual GDP and growing fast statewide with strong VC momentum.



Aerospace & Advanced Manufacturing: From the Space Coast to rural centers, creating recession-resistant jobs.

CleanTech & Agri-Business: Unlocking sustainable innovation and rural opportunity.

This isn't theory. It's already translating into billions in GDP across the state.

Public Safety: A Strategic Advantage

Here, public safety is a priority, supported through strong investments in law enforcement training, tools, and retention. Florida's crime rate is the lowest in 50 years.

Meanwhile, felony assaults in New York City are up 5% this year, now more than 40% above 2019 levels. For CEOs, public safety isn't optional-it's essential .

Education: Top-shelf talent

Florida's best kept secret is its robust talent pipeline. We are now national leaders in K-12 education, and, for the past 9 years, we have been the top state in the nation for higher education, according to U.S. News & World Report. Simply put, Florida's highly skilled workforce is ready to be tapped across all key sectors.

An Invitation to Grow with Confidence

Florida's message is simple:

If you're seeking certainty, partnership, safety, and growth- Florida is open for business.

Come build where your company is welcomed, your talent is safe, and your future is limitless. Let's start a conversation. The Florida Council of 100 stands ready to partner with you today.

Sincerely,

George LeMieux

Chair, Florida Council of 100

Rodney Barreto

Vice Chair, Florida Council of 100

