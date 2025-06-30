Canon Maintains Top Spot In Total High Volume Color Inkjet Market Share

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Keypoint Intelligence recognizes Canon as leader for U.S. placements for combined heavy and max categories

Melville, NY, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, was recognized by Keypoint Intelligence as the market share leader for total high-volume color inkjet market share for United States placements for the combined heavy and max categories for 2024.

Canon earned the top spot from Keypoint in placements for last year in the combined categories of color inkjet cut-sheet heavy production and roll-fed inkjet, having 39 percent of the U.S. market share. This was an improvement over the 2023 share of 34 percent, which also garnered the first-place ranking. The success continues a recent strong trend, with Keypoint Intelligence also recognizing Canon as the market share leader for total large production inkjet (color heavy production cut-sheet and roll-fed), heavy and max volume.

“It's heartening to see Canon again secure the top spot for total high-volume inkjet U.S. market share placements,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc.“We continue to invest in our production inkjet product portfolio to help our customers grow their business and are delighted to see that our efforts continue to be recognized.”

Canon U.S.A., Inc. recently celebrated 10 years of driving innovation in the sheetfed inkjet market. Canon, as the first company to develop a high volume sheetfed inkjet production press, has continuously produced devices with amazing capabilities that serve multiple customer segments including commercial, direct mail, in-plant, photo specialty, and book printers. Canon sheetfed inkjet technology provides users with outstanding print quality, speed, and cost efficiency, as evidenced by the success of the varioPRINT iX3200 platform. Canon looks to continue this momentum with the launch of two new sheetfed inkjet products, the varioPRINT iX1700 and varioPRESS iV7, currently scheduled to come to market in 2026.

“Canon's investment in the inkjet market continues to be impressive, as they once again have worked hard to solidify the top spot for placements,” said German Sacristan, Group Director, Production and Principal Analyst – Print On Demand Services for Keypoint Intelligence.“The market is demanding quality, productivity and reducing costs, and Canon has been consistently looking to fulfill those needs.”

Canon inkjet users will have an opportunity to learn more about the industry this summer at thINK Ahead, being held from July 14-16 in Boca Raton, Florida. Attendees enjoy a custom tailored agenda which includes industry education on key topics, a tour of the Canon Americas Customer Innovation Center, Canon inkjet press demos, dedicated networking time with Canon inkjet partners and other inkjet users, and inspiring keynote speakers. Canon serves as an executive sponsor of thINK , an independent community of Canon U.S.A. production inkjet customers.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

Attachment

Canon's ProStream drives innovation in high-volume color inkjet, delivering superior print quality and efficiency

CONTACT: Nicole Esan Canon U.S.A., Inc. 631-330-2136 ...