Institute Of Medicine Of Chicago Marks Record Sold-Out 110Th Anniversary Installation
New President Pledges Stronger Integration and Collaboration Across Chicago's Health System
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC) proudly celebrated its historic 110th Anniversary and Leadership Awards Gala on June 26th with a record sold-out gathering at Maggiano's, uniting healthcare leaders, innovators, and partners from across Illinois to honor transformative leadership and chart a bold course for Chicago's future in health delivery.
The evening featured the ceremonial installation of Neli Vazquez Rowland as IOMC's new President for 2025–2026. A nationally recognized author, multi-family real estate investor, social entrepreneur, and co-founder of A Safe Haven, Vazquez Rowland shared her story as a public health innovator, since 1994 - including her decisive response to the COVID-19 crisis. She highlighted the groundbreaking partnership she led with Rush University Medical Center, with Dr. David Ansell, MD, MPH, which created Chicago's first formal medical respite program integrating institutional healthcare with a community-based organization. This collaboration and pioneering Chicago Innovation Award-winning model is now informing the way healthcare systems nationwide address housing and health together.
“As we face extraordinary challenges, it's more important than ever that we come together,” said Vazquez Rowland.“We have the hospitals, the universities, and our community-based organizations - all the pieces are here. The missing link is streamlining them, strengthening them, and securing the right funding so we can deliver better care, efficiently, and allocate resources by funders and insurers, accordingly. "
She pledged to listen to the IOMC members and the region's leading subject-matter experts and position IOMC as Chicago's most influential convener, think tank, and trusted platform for ideas that advance innovation and access.
A heartfelt thank you was given to Courtney Avery, MPH, IOMC's outgoing President for 2024–2025, for her strategic leadership and dedication to the mission.
The Institute proudly honored six outstanding leaders and institutions whose transformative contributions are reshaping medicine, innovation, prevention, and public service:
2025 IOMC Lifetime Achievement Award
James L. Madara, MD
CEO, American Medical Association
2025 IOMC Innovation in Health Care / Delivery Award - Individual
Neelum T. Aggarwal, MD
Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center
2025 IOMC Innovation in Health Care / Delivery Award - Organization
La Rabida Children's Hospital Behavioral Health & Community Programs
2025 IOMC Award for Public Service
LaMenta Conway, MD, MPH
I Am Abel Foundation
2025 The Portes Foundation & IOMC Award for Excellence in Prevention of Disease
Archana Chatterjee, MD, PhD
Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science
2025 Portes Foundation Meritorious Lifetime Achievement Award
Alejandro Aparicio, MD, FACP
The evening featured a thought-provoking fireside chat with Dr. David Ansell, MD, MPH, and was skillfully emceed by Rob Johnson, President of Rob Johnson Communications. The Institute also celebrated its incoming Class of 2025 Fellows, adding to its legacy of nurturing leadership and collaboration across Chicago's health community.
We wish to thank our sponsors for their support: Washington Square Health Foundation, Golden Square, Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Johnson & Johnson, Cannon Solutions USA, Novo Nordisk, Hektoen, National Kidney Foundation of Illinois, Rob Johnson Communications, and Illinois Association for Behavioral Health Our Dinner Table Sponsors are American Medical Association, Family Christian Health Center, Golz, I Am Abel, Michael Reese Research & Education Foundation, The Portes Foundation, Trilab Health, and UI-Mile Square Health Center. In-Kind Media – Health News Illinois.
About the Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC)
The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. Visit .
