Alina Bonsell Says New York Survived 9/11, But Mamdani's Division And Economic Collapse Could Break It From Within.

Bonsell, running for City Council in Manhattan's District 5, is offering a starkly different approach focused on empowering working families and reining in government waste.

"If I were a mayor candidate, I wouldn't be fueling this race-based tax hysteria or selling people impossible dreams. I'd eliminate the local income tax for anyone making under $50,000. I'd lower it to 2 percent for people earning $50,000 to $250,000 and leave it where it is for the rest. That means more money stays in people's paychecks, so they can decide how to spend it - on groceries, childcare, or whatever they need - not have the government siphon more out of their pockets."

Bonsell also took aim at Mamdani's reckless $30 minimum wage plan. "Jumping wages from $16.50 to $30 sounds good if you've never run a business, but in reality, it will crush small businesses, wipe out jobs, and tank the economy," Bonsell said. "We need gradual, responsible increases - $18, maybe $20 next year - so businesses can still operate in the green, and workers keep their jobs."

Bonsell didn't stop with Mamdani. She called out her City Council opponent Julie Menin, accusing her of pushing the same empty promises under a different label.

"Julie Menin's no better. She's running ads bragging that she solved childcare and small business issues - when all she did was waste taxpayer money building two platforms that solve nothing. It's window dressing. The real solution starts by giving people their money back - not taxing them into oblivion."

Bonsell's solution? A full, aggressive audit of city government spending. "We don't need more taxes. We need a forensic-level audit of where this money's going. Until we clean up the waste, no one should believe a word from these politicians pushing higher taxes and false promises."

"People say cutting taxes will hurt the city's $116 billion budget. Good - that budget needs a magnifying glass on it because there is waste, hidden spending, and inefficiency everywhere. This city has nearly half the population of Tokyo, but our budget is almost three times the size of Tokyo's. How is Tokyo clean, efficient, and safe - and New York is filthy, unsafe, and mismanaged? The money's here. The problem is how they spend it."

As Mamdani's popularity surges, Bonsell is calling for urgent voter education to stop his policies before they become reality.

"People are spiraling into hysteria - and rightfully so. There's a very real chance he becomes this city's next mayor," Bonsell said. "But here's what a lot of voters don't understand. If we elect the right City Council members this November 4, we can stop him in his tracks."

Bonsell explained that if 26 of 51 City Council seats were to be held by Republicans, then Mamdani's extremist policies would be blocked before they ever get anywhere.

"City Council is the firewall. If 26 members say no, nothing he proposes passes. That's how we stop this. Instead of panicking, let's come together - Democrat or Republican - with one common goal: roadblock Mamdani from ruining this city. That starts by electing real leadership this November."

