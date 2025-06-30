FMC Corporation Expands Novel Fluindapyr Fungicide Technology To EMEA Region

Tremisia® fungicide receives registration in Ukraine, bringing growers a new tool to combat challenging crop diseases

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC ), a leading global agricultural sciences company, today announced regulatory approval for Tremisia® fungicide in Ukraine, marking the first introduction of the company's novel fluindapyr technology in the European, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. The approval covers oilseed rape, sunflower, and wheat across more than 10 million hectares of Ukrainian farmland.

"The registration advances the commercialization of FMC's novel fluindapyr fungicide technology," said Sebastià Pons, vice president, president of FMC EMEA. "Ukraine ranks among the world's largest exporters of sunflower, oilseed rape, and wheat, making it a strategically important agricultural market. The Tremisia® fungicide approval brings Ukrainian growers our most advanced fungicide technology and demonstrates FMC's continued commitment to science and innovation."

Tremisia® fungicide combines FMC's proprietary fluindapyr molecule with flutriafol, delivering a dual mode of action to help maintain a healthy crop for an extended period. This fungicide targets a broad spectrum of economically significant diseases, including Alternaria and Sclerotinia in sunflower, and Septoria and rust in wheat.

"This registration fills an important gap in disease management options for Ukrainian growers, providing a high-performance tool to protect their crops from devastating disease," said Nataliia Savchenko, FMC Ukraine country leader. "Disease pressures pose ongoing challenges to crop productivity in Ukraine's intensive cropping systems. Tremisia® fungicide will offer growers the freedom to choose a best-in-class solution that integrates seamlessly into their existing disease management programs."

The Ukraine registration builds on FMC's successful commercialization of fluindapyr-based products in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Paraguay, South Korea, and the United States, with conditional approval secured in the Philippines earlier this year. Pending regulatory decisions, FMC anticipates launching fluindapyr-based products in Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Honduras, and India, further expanding global access to this innovative fungicide technology.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers and crop advisers to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn ®.

Tremisia is a trademark of FMC Corporation and/or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed here may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: FMC and its representatives may from time to time make written or oral statements that are "forward-looking" and provide other than historical information, including statements contained in this press release, in FMC's other filings with the SEC, and in presentations, reports or letters to FMC stockholders.

In some cases, FMC has identified these forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "outlook", "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words or phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These statements are qualified by reference to the risk factors included in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "2024 Form 10-K"), the section captioned "Forward-Looking Information" in Part II of the 2024 Form 10-K and to similar risk factors and cautionary statements in all other reports and forms filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement.

We specifically decline to undertake any obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE FMC Corporation

