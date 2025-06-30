Cisco & Wells Fargo To Host Silicon One Tech Talk

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO ) will host a Tech Talk to discuss Silicon One. The session will be led by Martin Lund, EVP, Common Hardware Group, and Rakesh Chopra, SVP & Fellow for Silicon One. Interested parties can find more information on Cisco's Investor Relations website cisco

Friday, July 11, 2025

8:00 AM (PT); 11:00 AM (ET)

Martin Lund, EVP, Common Hardware Group

Rakesh Chopra, SVP & Fellow for Silicon One

Aaron Rakers, Managing Director, Wells Fargo

This event will be webcast and a replay will be available shortly after the event, which may be found on Cisco's Investor Relations website.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO ) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco .

