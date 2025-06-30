Fannie Mae Releases May 2025 Monthly Summary
WASHINGTON, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMA ) May 2025 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, and serious delinquency rates.
