Olin And K2 Announce Strategic Expansion Of Bleach Distribution Partnership In California And The Western United States

CLAYTON, Mo., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN ) and K2 Pure Solutions are pleased to announce an expansion of their strategic partnership to strengthen bleach distribution across California and the broader Western United States. This enhanced collaboration builds on a successful foundation and is aimed at improving supply reliability, regional coverage, and service responsiveness for a wide range of customers.

In addition to improving regional bleach availability, this expanded partnership is expected to significantly reduce the amount of railcar chlorine transported into the region by enabling more localized bleach production and distribution, supporting collectively broader goals of safety, environmental responsibility, and supply chain resilience.

Ken Lane, President and CEO of Olin, highlighted the importance of this expanded partnership: "Olin's exclusive bleach distribution agreement expands on a successful partnership with K2's reliable, regional production. It is another proof point of Olin's long-term strategy to enhance the safe and reliable supply of this critical product to help maintain public health and safety."

David Cynamon, Co-Founder and Chairman of K2 Pure Solutions, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "This enhanced partnership aligns with our vision to expand our reach and advance product delivery optionality. Olin brings deep market expertise and long-standing customer relationships to this partnership."

Together, Olin and K2 are committed to driving innovation and excellence in bleach production and distribution, setting a new standard for industry best practices, and ensuring the highest-quality products for their customers.

COMPANY DESCRIPTIONS

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, hydrogen, and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, industrial cartridges, and clay targets.

Visit for more information on Olin Corporation.

K2 Pure Solutions produces exceptionally pure bleach, caustic soda, and other chlor-alkali related products in the most inherently safe, environmentally friendly, and economically viable manner.

Visit for more information on K2Pure Solutions.

