Halozyme Therapeutics Added To Russell 1000® Index

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO ) (Halozyme) today announced that it has been added to the U.S. large-cap Russell 1000® Index, effective after market close on June 27th, as part of the 2025 FTSE Russell indexes annual reconstitution.

The Russell 1000® Index includes approximately 1,000 of the largest U.S. securities based on market capitalization and is widely used by investors as a benchmark for the performance of large-cap stocks.

"Joining the Russell 1000 Index is an important milestone that reflects our leadership in rapid large-volume subcutaneous drug delivery and our track record of durable top-and-bottom line growth," said Dr. Helen Torley, President and CEO of Halozyme. "The inclusion will help to expand our visibility among the investment community as we continue to execute our strategy and deliver sustainable growth and profitability well into the future."

The Russell 1000® is managed by FTSE Russell, a global leader in index and analytics. Membership in the Russell 1000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with the goal of improving the patient experience with rapid subcutaneous delivery and reduced treatment burden. Having touched one million patient lives in post-marketing use in ten commercialized products in at least one major region and across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technologies that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience, reliability and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and McDermott Laboratories Limited, an affiliate of Viatris Inc.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the future execution of Halozyme's strategy and delivery of future sustainable growth and profitability, the durability of Halozyme's top and bottom line growth, the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs, and statements concerning certain other potential benefits of ENHANZE® including facilitating more rapid delivery of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery and potentially lowering the treatment burden for patients. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "expect," "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected results in the execution of Halozyme's strategy and unexpected future financial results and top and bottom line growth,. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in Halozyme's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Halozyme undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Contacts:

Tram Bui

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

609-333-7668

[email protected]

Sydney Charlton

Teneo

917-972-8407

[email protected]

