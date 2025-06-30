Pivot Bio Announces Inaugural Investor & Innovation Day

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The morning, business-focused session will feature Pivot Bio's strategic vision, technology and innovation roadmap in North America and Brazil. From breakthrough innovations, to strategic partnerships, to global expansion, attendees will gain insight into Pivot Bio's focus for the next five years.

In the afternoon, guests will visit a nearby innovation farm. The visit will be hosted by one of Pivot Bio's distribution partners, giving attendees a firsthand look at the latest on-farm technology and Pivot Bio products in action. The on-farm experience will highlight how Pivot Bio is helping reshape the future of food, fuel and fiber - acre by acre. Participants will also have an opportunity to interact with growers, technologists and agronomists, as well as some of the leading minds in agriculture.

"Thanks to the strong support of our investors and the dedication of our team, Pivot Bio has had some incredible achievements over the past five years, including scaling our technology, expanding into new markets, adding several new partners, and proving what's possible when industry-leading science meets aligned partners and purpose," said Chris Abbott, CEO of Pivot Bio. "We're just getting started, and as we look ahead, we are fixed on tomorrow, including the launch of three new products this year alone, expanding our leading independent distribution network with several notable ag retailers, and a robust pipeline of new technology and partners, all advancing a more resilient global food system, and delivering lasting value to our customers and stakeholders."

Pivot Bio's Investor & Innovation Day is by invitation only. Investors, media or stakeholders interested in attending should contact [email protected] .

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading innovative agtech companies, delivers to farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation and one of the agriculture industry's most promising climate solutions. Pivot Bio has been recognized three times by Time magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's 50 Most Innovative Companies lists, and by MIT Tech Review as one of 15 climate tech companies to watch.

