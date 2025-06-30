Feeding America Statement On Reconciliation Legislation Being Considered By The Senate

Statement attributed to Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Feeding America chief executive officer

CHICAGO, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone deserves access to fresh, nutritious food, yet hunger exists in plain sight in every congressional district across the U.S. It affects tens of millions of community members who simply want the same thing we all want for ourselves: a chance to thrive. Neighbors facing hunger have shared that reducing food insecurity requires us to come together, including elected officials, nonprofits, churches and communities, to work toward real solutions.

People experiencing food insecurity need Congress to invest in solutions that strengthen families and create thriving communities. The budget reconciliation bill being voted on will, instead, take food and health care away from millions of children, seniors, veterans and people with disabilities.

This bill cuts vital programs-including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid-when the cost of food and health care is already out of reach for millions of people.

Based on preliminary estimates, the proposed cuts would reduce critical SNAP support by up to 6 billion to as much as 9 billion meals each year. By comparison, the entire Feeding America network of over 200 food banks and 60,000 faith-based and charitable partners provided 6 billion meals last year. Additionally, Medicaid cuts could leave 8 million people without health care, potentially resulting in 800,000 more people without adequate resources to access enough nutritious food.

These programs work together to support basic needs, improve health outcomes, and reduce emergency room visits, each saving taxpayer dollars in the long run. We can and should make these programs more efficient, but not by creating more hurdles that impede access to food, health care, and stability which are all essential for a healthy, thriving life.

We strongly urge Senators and Representatives to vote against harmful cuts to programs and instead champion solutions that support the neighbors in your states and districts by creating thriving communities.

Contact

Emily James

Feeding America

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living, and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit to learn more.

SOURCE Feeding America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED