Findell Capital Reiterates Desire For Compromise At Oportun Financial And Issues Statement On Behalf Of Scott Parker

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Findell Capital Partners, LP, (together with its affiliates, "Findell," "we" or "us") one of the largest stockholders of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT ) ("Oportun" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement:

"We remain committed to reaching a good faith settlement with the Company in order to resolve this situation in a manner that can benefit all stockholders. We firmly believe that compromise can result in improved corporate governance and enhanced value creation under the leadership of directors that possess lending expertise.

We believe those goals can be accomplished by the addition of the experienced and highly qualified Warren Wilcox to the Company's Board of Directors. We also believe stockholders would be well served by the continued service of Scott Parker, who brought necessary expertise as a former public company CFO and consumer lending executive to his role as a director.

We urge the Board to put an end to the millions of dollars in stockholder capital that is being wasted to fight one of the Company's largest owners. We are ready and willing to engage with the Company on an outcome that will benefit all stockholders."

Scott Parker, former independent director on the Company's Board, added:

"I was willing to serve as a board member and continue to believe my prior experience and industry knowledge can help further enhance shareholder value at Oportun through strong board oversight."

Contact:

Findell Capital Management, LLC

88 Pine Street, 22nd Fl.

New York, NY 10005

[email protected]

OR

Saratoga Proxy Consulting LLC

John Ferguson

[email protected]

SOURCE Findell Capital Management, LLC

