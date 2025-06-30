Transmedia Group To Amplify Child Protective Services Whistleblower Rosario Chico's Fight For Her Own Children

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group announced it will help amplify the voice of Rosario Chico, a whistleblower and child advocate fighting to protect her children. Chico, a television producer, has worked on series such as The First 48, My 600-Lb Life, and In Pursuit with John Walsh.

TransMedia said it will bring to media attention what happened after CPS informed her it had sufficient evidence to substantiate sexual abuse claims involving the children's father. Shortly after Chico fled with her children to a domestic violence shelter for their safety, she was arrested and charged with felony child stealing.

With protective orders ignored and court-appointed professionals failing her family, Chico took a job at CPS. There, she witnessed and documented systemic, life-destroying failures-ultimately going public as a whistleblower .

"Rosario's case is truly harrowing, and what she has endured is unimaginable, so we're eager to bring her story the national attention it deserves," said Adrienne Mazzone, TransMedia Group President.

With TransMedia Group's support, Chico's story will be shared with media across the nation as she continues her fight for her children.

"I've built my career producing true crime stories, but now I'm living in one-as the very system that was supposed to protect my children has failed to help them," said Chico.

"With TransMedia Group's extensive connections, I'll raise awareness not only for victims of domestic violence, but also how the systems meant to help us are rife with conflicts of interest and cruelty."

TransMedia Group said it will secure opportunities for Chico to share her unfiltered story, including an autobiographical memoir being presented to publishers and film producers. Chico is a Mexican immigrant and U.S. permanent resident who first received protection under DACA and later under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

The firm will also forward Chico's message about the importance of better oversight-and what's at stake if systems continue to break down.

"My situation is far from uncommon," added Chico. "Every day, children are left in the care of abusers due to negligence, and those in place are complicit. I want TransMedia Group to share my story and what I've documented to pave the way for greater change."

Contact: Adrienne Mazzone – 561-908-1683 – [email protected]

SOURCE TransMedia Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED