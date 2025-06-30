SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO ) announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2025 on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, before the market opens. Management will hold its quarterly conference call the same day, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time).
A live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . A transcript of the call will also be archived on the website. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-800-715-9871 and reference Conference ID 1026321 to listen to the live call.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors:
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at .
For Additional Information:
Aaron Reyes
Chief Financial Officer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3018
