WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF 2024 SCHEDULE K-3
HOUSTON, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES ) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced that its 2024 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at .
A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.
To receive an electronic copy of your Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support toll free at 833-618-2034.
ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM
Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts.
For more information about WES, please visit .
WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS
Daniel Jenkins
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
866-512-3523
Rhianna Disch
Manager, Investor Relations
[email protected]
866-512-3523
