Gain Therapeutics Announces Completion Of Target Enrollment In Phase 1B Clinical Study Evaluating GT-02287 In People With Parkinson's Disease With Or Without A GBA1 Mutation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As of June 30, 16 participants have enrolled in the Phase 1b, ahead of the original goal of at least 15 total participants by 3Q 2025

Analysis of 90-day biomarker activity from cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in all participants currently enrolled is now expected to also track earlier; available in 4Q 2025 instead of 1Q 2026

Gain will continue screening patients for enrollment through July 31st, 2025, at the request of clinical investigators and additional participants who wish to gain access to the study

The independent data monitoring committee (DMC) met recently and recommended to continue the study with no changes in dose level; no serious treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) have occurred

BETHESDA, Md., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today provided an update on the progress of its ongoing Phase 1b clinical study evaluating the safety and tolerability of GT-02287 in people with Parkinson's Disease with or without a GBA1 mutation. The study, which aimed to enroll 15-20 participants, reached 16 participants on June 30th, 2025.

"We are extremely pleased we've reached our target enrollment for our Phase 1b trial of GT-02287, even with an initial two-month delay in protocol implementation," said Gene Mack, President and CEO of Gain Therapeutics.“The faster-than-anticipated enrollment means all those participants will reach their 90-day visit in time to facilitate biomarker analysis of all CSF samples taken by fourth quarter of this year instead of the first quarter of 2026. Based on the greater relevance of CSF biomarkers as proof of drug activity, and considering our new timeline, Gain is expected to provide full results on 90-day biomarker evidence from all CSF and blood samples together during 4Q 2025, which is also earlier than originally planned.”

Additionally, to facilitate the continued interest on the part of clinicians and patients currently aware of the Phase 1b study in Australia, Gain will extend the screening window for participants through July 31st, 2025. Gain is also planning to approach the local health authorities in Australia to extend the dosing period of the Phase 1b beyond the 90-day period currently allowed in the protocol. Long-term chronic toxicology studies required to support this extension of dosing are near completion, and Gain is expected to provide an update on the progress of the extension before the end of 3Q25. Gain believes that the extension of the Phase 1b will also better inform Phase 2 protocol design and planning for early 2026.

Mr. Mack continued, "We are grateful to the patients and clinicians whose strong interest in novel, potentially disease modifying treatments for Parkinson's Disease, together with previous evidence of GT-02287 target engagement from our Phase 1 healthy volunteer study, led to completing enrollment of the study before the end of the summer as originally planned. Current treatments for Parkinson's disease are aimed at alleviating symptoms while there are no treatments available to impact the eventual progression of Parkinson's Disease beyond transient symptom relief. There are over 1 million Americans with Parkinson's Disease making this population of individuals among the larger populations with a significant unmet need.”

About GT-02287

Gain Therapeutics' lead drug candidate, GT-02287, is in clinical development for the treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD) with or without a GBA1 mutation. The orally administered, brain-penetrant small molecule is an allosteric enzyme modulator that restores the function of the lysosomal enzyme glucocerebrosidase (GCase) which becomes misfolded and impaired due to mutations in the GBA1 gene, the most common genetic abnormality associated with PD, or other age-related stress factors. In preclinical models of PD, GT-02287 restored GCase enzymatic function, reduced ER stress, lysosomal and mitochondrial pathology, aggregated α-synuclein, neuroinflammation and neuronal death, as well as plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels, a biomarker of neurodegeneration. In rodent models of both GBA1-PD and idiopathic PD, GT-02287 was shown to rescue deficits in motor function and gait and prevent the development of deficits in complex behaviors such as nesting.

Compelling preclinical data in models of both GBA1-PD and idiopathic PD, demonstrating a disease-modifying effect after administration of GT-02287, suggest that GT-02287 may have the potential to slow or stop the progression of Parkinson's disease.

Results from a Phase 1 study of GT-02287 in healthy volunteers demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, plasma and CNS exposures in the projected therapeutic range, and target engagement with a >50% increase in glucocerebrosidase (GCase) activity among those receiving GT-02287 at clinically relevant doses.

GT-02287 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with or without a GBA1 mutation. The primary endpoint of the trial, which is currently enrolling participants across 7 sites in Australia, is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of GT-02287 after 3 months of dosing in people with Parkinson's disease.

Gain's lead program in Parkinson's disease has been awarded funding support early in its development from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson's with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse – Swiss Innovation Agency.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain's lead drug candidate, GT-02287 is currently being evaluated for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with or without a GBA1 mutation in a Phase 1b clinical trial. GT-02287 has further potential in Gaucher's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and Alzheimer's disease. Gain has multiple undisclosed preclinical assets targeting lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases, and solid tumors.

Gain's unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced MagellanTM platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains“forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are typically preceded by words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“will,”“may,”“should,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that those goals will be achieved, and you should be aware that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the development of the Company's current or future product candidates including GT-02287; expectations regarding the completion and timing of results from a Phase 1b clinical study for GT-02287; expectations regarding the timing of patient enrollment for a Phase 1b clinical study for GT-02287; the timing of any submissions to the FDA or other regulatory bodies and agencies; and the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of the Company's product candidates. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company's business in general, please refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We have no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

