SB Financial Group Joins Russell 3000 Index

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEFIANCE, Ohio, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, today announced that it has been named to the Russell 3000and Russell 2000indices.

The annual reconstitution of the Russell US indices captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indices. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indices primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are honored to be included in the Russell 3000 Index, a milestone that reflects the market's recognition of the strength of our financial performance, the resilience of our business model, and the trust placed in us by our clients and shareholders," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President and CEO of SB Financial Group. "This inclusion broadens our visibility within the investment community and underscores our continued progress in delivering consistent financial results and long-term value. As we move forward, we remain focused on disciplined growth and serving the evolving needs of the communities and clients we support."

About SB Financial Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial Group is a diversified financial services holding company for The State Bank and Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 26 offices: 24 in ten Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 26 ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial Group's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol“SBFG”.

