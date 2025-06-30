Blue Gold Limited Announces Acquisition Initiatives Following Successful Listing On Nasdaq

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, London and Accra, Ghana, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a gold mining company developing a portfolio of assets anchored by Ghana's historic Bogoso Prestea Mine -- one of West Africa's most storied gold assets -- today announced its updates to its growth strategy.

The Company, whose ordinary shares and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market last week following the completion of the business combination with Perception Capital Corp. IV, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, experienced a strong reception on the market.

“With this milestone behind us, we are actively considering several acquisition opportunities in West Africa and Latin America. These are producing gold assets, or assets close to production, whose owners are interested in taking a share-for-share exchange as consideration, for increased liquidity. We believe that this may present a near-term opportunity for our Company to achieve accelerated gold production from a broader production base.”

Mr. Cavaghan said he looked forward to announcing developments relating to the Company's plans“in the near future.”

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold acquired the historic 5.1 Moz Gold Resource Bogoso Prestea Mine in the renowned Ghana Ashanti Gold Belt in 2024 as part of its long-term strategy to expand and sustainably manage long-life high-quality assets. The Company's immediate focus is to restart the Bogoso and Prestea mine as soon as possible.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all its business practices. The Company believes its commitment to responsible mining will ensure that it creates value for its shareholders while minimizing its environmental footprint.

