Keyless2go Accelerates To The Podium At Watkins Glen
The race marked a thrilling milestone for both drivers and the brand. Known for revolutionizing car key replacement with upfront pricing and a growing network of certified local locksmiths, Keyless2Go's sponsorship reflects its commitment to performance, innovation, and community-driven service - values that resonate both on and off the track.
“Having Keyless2Go on board was a huge boost for us,” said McAuliffe.“Their support helped us focus on what mattered most - delivering results on the track. Sebastian and I worked hard to make this debut count, and we're thrilled to bring home a podium.”
The duo's performance was marked by strategic driving, seamless pit coordination, and a shared determination to make an impact in their first outing together. Their success at Watkins Glen sets the tone for a promising season ahead.
Keyless2Go, a division of Automotive Keys Group, has sold over 5 million key fobs nationwide and is trusted by professional locksmiths across the U.S. With a rapidly expanding Certified Locksmith Installer Network - including recent growth across the U.S. - the company empowers local businesses to deliver dealership-quality service at a fraction of the cost. Customers can visit to confirm compatibility, view transparent pricing, and connect with certified locksmiths for fast, reliable service.
As the IMSA season continues, fans can expect to see more from this exciting partnership. With Keyless2Go's backing, McAuliffe and Carazo are poised to challenge the front of the grid in races to come.
