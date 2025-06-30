Detroit Film The Return Of The Mack Wins Big At Virginia Black Film Festival!

DETROIT, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Rising Productions Inc. announces that its film, The Return of The Mack , has received the "Best in Fest" award at the 2025 Virginia Black Film Festival. This prestigious accolade follows four previous wins at the Las Vegas Black Film Festival, including awards for Best Feature Film, Best Director, Best Cast Ensemble, and Best Supporting Actor (Mike Bonner).

This significant achievement builds upon the film's already successful premiere, a star-studded event held at Detroit's Fillmore on June 19, 2025. The premiere featured performances by renowned artists such as Dej Loaf, Tone Tone, K Deezy, Trick Trick, and K Rino, along with a surprise appearance by Doug E. Fresh. The event also included notable attendees like Clifton Powell, Doug E. Fresh, and Tommy Hearns, with Sheryl Underwood serving as the emcee. Furthermore, a $5,000 donation was presented to The Gateway, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting victims of human sex trafficking.

"This 'Best in Fest' award from the Virginia Black Film Festival, along with our previous four wins at the Las Vegas Black Film Festival, is a huge milestone for Grand Rising Productions," said DeJuan Ford, Executive Producer. "It's not just about the awards themselves; it's about the positive impact our work is having, and the doors it opens for future projects that will continue telling important stories."

The Return of The Mack tells the gripping story of John "Golden" Mickens III, a man released from prison after a decade-long sentence. Returning to his transformed hometown of Detroit, Golden struggles to rebuild his life while confronting his past and a new threat: his daughter's involvement in a human trafficking operation. Driven by guilt and love, he uses his street smarts to rescue his daughter and dismantle the criminal network. The film boasts a talented cast including DeJuan Ford, Clifton Powell, De'aundre Bonds, and Doug E. Fresh.

The film's accolades include:



"Best in Fest" Award, 2025 Virginia Black Film Festival Best Feature Film, Best Director, Best Cast Ensemble, and Best Supporting Actor (Mike Bonner) awards at the Las Vegas Black Film Festival

This recognition significantly enhances Grand Rising Productions Inc.'s standing within the film industry and paves the way for future projects. The company remains committed to producing high-quality films that explore impactful stories and showcase exceptional talent. The success of The Return of The Mack exemplifies this commitment. Visit to learn more.

Media Contact: Grand Rising Productions, Inc. Jami Freeman, Executive Producer 248-800-9955 [email protected]

Grand Rising Productions, Inc. is a premier film production company dedicated to creating compelling and impactful visual story telling.

SOURCE Grand Rising Productions Inc.

