Cancer Therapeutics Market Forecast To Reach $168 Billion By 2029, Highlighting Recurrent And Metastatic Innovations
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$108.1 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$168.0 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2029
|
Segments covered
|
By Cancer Type and Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the
World (RoW)
|
Countries covered
|
The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France,
Spain, Japan, China, India and South Korea
|
Market drivers
|
. Approval of oncology drugs.
. Technological advances in cancer treatments.
. Increasing incidence of cancer.
. Promising drugs in the late stage of the pipeline.
Interesting facts:
-
Common metastatic cancers include breast, lung, prostate, colorectal cancer, and melanoma.
According to the National Cancer Institute, about 30% of women with early-stage breast cancer may eventually develop Stage 4 (metastatic) breast cancer.
In 2024, Takeda's fruquintinib (FRUZAQLA) was approved by the European Commission for treating metastatic colorectal cancer in adults.
In 2024, the US FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo, combined with Cisplatin and Gemcitabine, for treating unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma in adults.
Emerging startups:
-
Oricell Therapeutics: Clinical-stage biotech company that develops effective and affordable cell therapies for the global patient community. Oricell's pipeline includes drugs for liquid as well as solid tumors.
Cybrexa: Platform technology company that makes it possible for small-molecule anti-cancer medications to target tumors and metastases without antigens and to penetrate deep tissue. The company's goal is to help cancer patients live more satisfying lives by providing them with new treatment options.
Asher Biotherapeutics Inc.: Cis-targeted immunotherapies are a novel approach pioneered by Asher. Its immunotherapies activate only the specific immune cell types that support the intended therapeutic response. The indiscriminate action of conventional immunotherapies on various cell types, which leads to suboptimal efficacy and adverse effects, will be addressed by this novel approach.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected market size and growth rate?
. The global market for cancer therapeutics emphasizing recurrent and metastatic divisions was valued at $108.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $168.0 billion by the end of 2029. What factors are driving the growth of the market?
. The increasing incidence of cancer, approvals of oncology drugs, and technological advances in cancer treatments are driving the market's growth. Which market segments are covered in the report?
. This report segments the market scope into cancer types. The report covers lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, stomach cancer, liver cancer, cervix cancer, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, pancreas cancer, ovary cancer, and other cancers. Which cancer type segment will be dominant through 2029?
. Lung cancer will dominate the cancer therapeutics market with an emphasis on recurrent and metastatic divisions. Which region has the largest market share?
. The North American market was valued at $48.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $75.3 billion in by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
Market leaders include:
-
ABBVIE INC.
AMGEN INC.
ASTRAZENECA
BAYER AG
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
GILEAD SCIENCES INC.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC.
LILLY
MERCK & CO. INC.
NOVARTIS AG
PFIZER INC.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
SANOFI
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.
Related reports:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cancer : The report on AI technology in cancer applications outlines the market's current and future potential, analyzing drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It projects market trends through 2029, segmented by application (screening, diagnosis, therapy, drug discovery), cancer type (breast, lung, prostate, etc.), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers). The report also analyzes the market in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with profiles of major companies and their recent developments.
Global Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market : The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global oncology pharmaceuticals market, covering drug types like targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and hormone therapy. It examines market revenues by cancer type, including lung, breast and prostate. The report also analyzes regional market revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Additionally, it includes profiles of leading companies, a discussion of the competitive landscape, pipeline and patent analysis, and a discussion of market drivers and restraints.
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact [email protected] .
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
Contact Us
Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 781-489-7301
For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.
