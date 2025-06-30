NASA To Provide Coverage Of Progress 92 Launch, Space Station Docking

Live launch coverage will begin at 3:10 p.m. on NASA+ . Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of platforms, including social media.

After a two-day, in-orbit journey to the station, the spacecraft will dock autonomously to the space-facing port of the orbiting laboratory's Poisk module at 5:27 p.m. on Saturday, July 5. NASA's rendezvous and docking coverage will begin at 4:45 p.m. on NASA+ .

The Progress 92 spacecraft will remain docked to the space station for approximately six months before departing for re-entry into Earth's atmosphere to dispose of trash loaded by the crew.

Ahead of the spacecraft's arrival, the Progress 90 spacecraft will undock from the Poisk module on Tuesday, July 1. NASA will not stream undocking.

The International Space Station is a convergence of science, technology, and human innovation that enables research not possible on Earth. For nearly 25 years, NASA has supported a continuous U.S. human presence aboard the orbiting laboratory, through which astronauts have learned to live and work in space for extended periods of time. The space station is a springboard for developing a low Earth economy and NASA's next great leaps in exploration, including missions to the Moon under Artemis and, ultimately, human exploration of Mars.



SOURCE NASA