Multiplier Closes Deals Faster Using Alltius' AI Assistant In Slack

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales teams are often held back by one thing: waiting for technical answers. But what if those answers were instant?

Multiplier, an end-to-end global employee management platform that makes it easy to hire, onboard, manage, and pay employees and contractors around the world, found themselves in a similar situation.

Their challenge was a common scenario. Sales team members often posted questions in Slack, when they faced a question they couldn't answer during client calls. But he didn't always get a response as it was dependent on the availability of senior sales or product experts. Due to this, time-sensitive inquiries would sometimes be delayed, impacting sales velocity. And sometimes, that wait time could mean the difference between winning and losing a deal

Recognizing the need for speed and real-time support, Multiplier turned to Alltius for a solution.

Within a few weeks, Alltius developed Ask-Multiplier , an AI assistant directly into their Slack channels for their sales teams to use.

Now, sales members can simply tag the assistant with @Ask-Multiplier, followed by their question. Instead of waiting, he now gets answers immediately which allows him to close deals faster. The assistant, trained on Multiplier's sales enablement materials, delivers accurate responses in real time, covering a wide range of topics from compliance regulations to payroll taxes across different countries.

"Our sales process has been transformed," says senior leader from Multiplier. "With Alltius, our sales team has gotten efficient, we've cut out the wait time by more than 40%, which means more deals closed and fewer delays."

Faster Sales, Smarter Teams



Alltius doesn't stop there. It also provides insights into the most frequently asked questions, popular themes, and key areas of interest. These insights are used by the product team to improve features and marketing to fine-tune their collateral.

Alltius provides a comprehensive audit trail of all questions asked and answered, offering a clear view of how the AI assistant is impacting the sales process. This helps in sales training and compliance requirements.

Additionally, the entire sales team benefits by viewing the questions others are asking, getting trained along the way. Everyone stays informed, building a collective knowledge base that grows stronger with each interaction.

"It's a win-win for everyone," adds Vibs Abhishek, CEO of Alltius. "Newer sales reps get up to speed faster, senior team members can focus on their priorities, and the whole team moves in sync with more confidence. It's a game changer for productivity."

"If you're still weighing the decision to build or buy your AI solution, I'd strongly recommend going with Alltius. Their unique combination of a robust platform and expert services made all the difference for us. From start to finish, the Alltius team brought deep expertise and handled every part of our AI journey with care and precision," said leader from Multipler

With Alltius' sales AI assistant running in the background, sales objections are handled on the fly, and experienced team members no longer need to step in for routine questions.

Vibs Abhishek, CEO of Alltius, sums it up best: "This isn't just AI; it's a sales enabler that allows Multiplier to move faster and smarter. It's an invisible team member that's always on and always ready."

With Alltius, Multiplier is leading the way in turning sales conversations into swift wins-one question at a time.

