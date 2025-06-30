Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Rancho Cucamonga, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Southern California community, Vinova , is coming soon to Rancho Cucamonga, California. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include two luxury collections by Toll Brothers: Overlook at Vinova and Highlands at Vinova. Site work is underway between Wilson Avenue and Etiwanda Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga, and these collections are anticipated to open for sale in early 2026.

Showcasing an elevated selection of modern home designs across its two collections, Vinova will feature expansive two-story floor plans ranging over 4,900 square feet on oversized home sites and offer unrivaled options for personalization at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.

The Overlook Collection at Vinova will include 78 new single-family homes ranging from 4,562 to 4,941 square feet, while the Highlands Collection will feature 110 luxury homes ranging from 4,023 to 4,421 square feet. Expansive open-concept, two-story floor plans on grand home sites will offer up to 5 bedrooms, up to 5.5 baths, lofts, 3-car garages, and options for offices and multigenerational living suites.

Residents of both collections will enjoy easy access to exceptional master-plan amenities including playgrounds, a picnic area, pickleball courts, a two-acre community park with panoramic views, an interconnected trail system, and more. Residents will be surrounded by every convenience, including popular transit routes, local shopping and dining, and endless outdoor recreation.









“We are excited to be building new homes in this prestigious setting surrounded by incredible views and everyday conveniences in Rancho Cucamonga,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California.“With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this community will set a new standard for luxury living in Rancho Cucamonga.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Vinova, call (866) 232-1631 or visit VinovaTollBrothers.com .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at