Filming Starts For Meryl Streep-Starrer 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Kenneth Branagh will also join the cast as the husband of Miranda Presley (Streep), the demanding editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, reports 'Variety'.
Disney's 20th Century Studios confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing only a teaser of two devilish red pumps.
As per 'Variety', based on Lauren Weisberger's 2004 novel, 'The Devil Wears Prada' follows aspiring journalist Andy Sachs (Hathaway) who is hired at a glossy fashion magazine (it's a job a million girls“would kill” to get!) but finds herself at the mercy of her demanding editor-in-chief.
The dishy book is a roman a clef,Weisberger briefly worked as Anna Wintour's assistant at Vogue. In especially timely news, Wintour announced last week her plans to down as American Vogue's editor-in-chief after 37 years.
Plot details for the sequel haven't been confirmed, but the storyline reportedly follows Miranda Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing. She faces off against Blunt's character, her one-time assistant who is now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.
It's not clear how Hathway's Andy Sachs will factor into the story; at the end of the first film, she quits Runway and takes a job at a newspaper. David Frankel and Aline Brosh McKenna, who directed and wrote the original film, are returning for the sequel.
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2026.
