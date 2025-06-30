Cymbiotika Celebrates 2025 Great Place To Work Certificationtm

A Testament to Thriving Culture and Team Spirit

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work® for the 4th year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Cymbiotika.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Cymbiotika stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"Being awarded Great Place to Work is a powerful reminder that culture is our greatest asset. When we lead with purpose, prioritize well-being, and create space for every voice, we build more than a company-we build a community. " Durana Elmi, Co- Founder, COO.

This year, we focused on giving back to the community of San Diego; implementing more opportunities for our team to volunteer with Surfrider San Diego, Feeding America, Urban Street Angels, Animal Pad and more. We know that true wellness is brought forth when we support others mentally, physically and emotionally. As a team, we can go further when we go together and our employees feel empowered by the impact they are leaving behind.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Cymbiotika

At Cymbiotika, co-founded by Durana Elmi, Shahab Elmi, and Chervin Jafarieh, we believe that wellness starts with trust. That's why we're committed to creating supplements that are not only effective but also transparent. From the moment you pick up one of our products, you'll know exactly what's inside-no hidden ingredients, no confusing labels. We take pride in using only the highest-quality ingredients, carefully sourced and backed by science, to ensure you're getting the best of nature and innovation in every supplement.

We understand that health is personal, which is why our supplements are designed to work with your body, not against it. By focusing on bioavailability and using advanced liposomal delivery systems, we ensure that your body can absorb and use the nutrients to their fullest potential. Our goal is simple: to help you feel your best, with products you can trust, made with ingredients you feel good about.

With Cymbiotika, you're not just taking a supplement-you're joining a community of people who value wellness, science, and the power of transparency. We're here to empower you on your journey to better health, every step of the way.

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

