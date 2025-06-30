Brown And Caldwell Acquires Membrane Technology Consulting Firm SPI To Advance Its Water And Wastewater Treatment Solutions

SPI team brings full-service expertise and proven results

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown and Caldwell, an engineering consulting firm creating and delivering water and environmental solutions throughout North America and the Pacific, today acquired Separation Processes, Inc. (SPI ) to expand and enhance its membrane technology services and expertise for water and wastewater clients.

Founded in 1980, SPI – or Separation Processes, Inc. – is an internationally recognized consulting engineering firm focused on the application of membrane technology and other advanced processes for drinking water and advanced purification of wastewater treatment. SPI services span the lifecycle of a project, including planning, pilot testing, design, construction and full-scale operations support.

"We believe that this acquisition unites the exceptional talents of two firms. SPI's experts, renowned for their innovative approaches to membrane technology, are joining forces with Brown and Caldwell's strengths and knowledge across the entire water cycle," said Rich D'Amato, Chief Executive Officer, Brown and Caldwell. "The combined expertise of our people delivers even greater value and a holistic approach to water management for our clients, fostering a renewed sense of purpose and collaboration."

"We see membrane technology as among the most important ways to advance Brown and Caldwell's strength across the water cycle, including drinking water, reuse, wastewater and industrial water," said Wendy Broley, Chief Technical Officer, Brown and Caldwell. "Brown and Caldwell welcomes SPI to our team as we plan, design, build and now add membrane operations and maintenance support of advanced technologies for safe, sustainable water infrastructure for communities now and into the future."

With a technology-focused approach, SPI engineers and consultants have integrated design and operations services, allowing for continuous improvement in both developing systems and supporting clients who run membrane facilities. SPI employees will join Brown and Caldwell's current practice areas that focus on water and wastewater solutions, including membrane technology.

"SPI is excited to join Brown and Caldwell to further our work and build upon our prior success in the evolving field of membrane technology," said James Vickers, P.E., SPI President/Owner, who will be the Membrane National Specialty Leader for Brown and Caldwell. "Brown and Caldwell and SPI have an extensive history of collaboration, share core values of integrity, curiosity, and empathy, driving our future collaboration and the exceptional results of applying advanced water treatment solutions for clients and the communities we serve. We recognize our clients for their visionary advancement of membrane technology and our current and former employees which allowed SPI to turn innovative membrane solutions into practical production reality."

