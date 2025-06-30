Jupiter Neurosciences Showcases Nugeviatm PWR: Mitochondrial Optimization Supplement Designed To Boost Energy, Endurance, And Recovery

Jupiter, Florida, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) ("Jupiter" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROLTM, a patented resveratrol-based platform, is pleased to unveil NugeviaTM PWR, a daily mitochondrial health supplement scientifically formulated to support cellular energy, endurance, and recovery. PWR targets a rapidly expanding consumer demand for science-backed, clinically validated supplements, providing a high-margin growth opportunity within the longevity and wellness markets, projected to reach $8 trillion by 2030, with commercial availability expected in Fall 2025.

Clinically Validated Cellular Fuel

Built on the same pharmaceutical-grade delivery platform behind Jupiter's CNS drug candidates, PWR pairs JOTROLTM with a curated blend of mitochondrial support ingredients to help optimize energy production, protect against oxidative stress, and enhance physical performance. The formulation was developed for adults seeking sustained strength, metabolic resilience, and recovery support grounded in clinical science.

"With PWR, we are tapping into the bioenergetic core of healthy aging," said Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences. "By leveraging our JOTROLTM platform beyond the clinic, we're offering a science-first approach to vitality and endurance that meets growing demand from consumers who want more than just a quick energy boost."

Advanced Mitochondrial Science for Endurance and Recovery

JOTROLTM, which demonstrated a nine-fold increase in resveratrol bioavailability in Phase I trials, promotes mitochondrial biogenesis and energy metabolism through activation of longevity pathways. In PWR, JOTROLTM is combined with NovaSOL® solubilized CoQ10, a highly bioavailable antioxidant proven to enhance mitochondrial energy production and muscle function. Together, these ingredients create a powerful synergy-boosting both the quantity and quality of mitochondria, resulting in improved energy, endurance, and muscle recovery.

Taken together, these ingredients work in synergy to:



Boost mitochondrial energy output

Reduce exercise-related oxidative stress

Support muscle recovery and stamina Promote sustained physical and mental performance

A Strategic Growth Catalyst

PWR reinforces Jupiter's strategy of monetizing its proprietary science across both pharmaceutical and consumer verticals. The supplement joins GLO in the broader NugeviaTM rollout, which the Company expects to serve as a high-margin revenue driver supporting therapeutic development.

"Each product in the Nugevia line represents both a scientific achievement and a strategic revenue opportunity," added Rosén. "With PWR, we're providing a differentiated option in the crowded energy space-one that delivers long-term benefits, not just a short-term boost."

Nugevia PWR is designed as a two-capsule-per-day regimen for optimal compliance and absorption.

A digital press kit, including high-resolution product imagery and key brand information, is available at .

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its NugeviaTM product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROLTM, Jupiter's proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated significantly improved bioavailability. Nugevia brings clinical-grade science to the supplement space, supporting mental clarity, skin health, and mitochondrial function. The Company's prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson's disease, includeing indications such as Alzheimer's Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich's Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company's website .

About JOTROL

Resveratrol is one of the world's most extensively researched molecules. Thorough evaluation has shown that for the compound to be effective, it requires a high C-Max (~300 ng/ml of resveratrol in plasma), achievable only with doses exceeding 3 grams using earlier resveratrol products. Poor bioavailability has been a well-documented issue with resveratrol. Doses over 2 grams have been associated with severe gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, which have prevented the compound from receiving regulatory approval for any indication.

Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) conducted a Phase I study demonstrating that JOTROLTM achieves over nine times higher bioavailability compared to resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials (e.g., Turner et al., MCI/Early Alzheimer's Disease trial, and Yui et al., Friedreich's Ataxia trial). The results of this Phase I study, which will be cross-referenced in all upcoming JOTROLTM trials, were published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease and AAPS Open in February 2022. JUNS is now advancing JOTROLTM toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson's Disease.

In addition to its therapeutic applications, JOTROLTM serves as the foundation for Jupiter's NugeviaTM consumer supplement line. By leveraging the same clinically validated delivery technology, NugeviaTM introduces pharmaceutical-grade bioavailability into the wellness space, offering targeted support for cognitive health, skin vitality, and cellular energy.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations, including the Company's ability to generate revenues from the sale of JOTROL products to consumers through the DTC model. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company's final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

...