National Advertising Division Finds Certain Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator Claims Supported Samsung Voluntarily Agrees To Modify Others

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As part of its marketplace monitoring program, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division found certain Samsung Electronics North America“smartest” and energy efficiency claims for its Bespoke Refrigerators supported, but recommended that other claims be modified, including those related to artificial intelligence (AI) claims about their refrigerators.

New York, NY, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Advertising Division's (NAD) inquiry focused on express and implied claims on Samsung's website for its customizable Bespoke refrigerators. Samsung promotes its“Bespoke AI” line as its latest addition and highlights both Family Hub and AI Family Hub+ refrigerators, which feature smart connectivity through the SmartThings app. In 2024, Samsung launched the AI Family Hub+ line with advanced AI features, including AI Energy Mode and AI Vision Inside.

“The Industry's Smartest Fridge”

Samsung advertises its product as“the industry's smartest fridge,” often near references to AI Family Hub+ features. NAD found this phrasing conveys a comparative superiority claim covering both“smart” (connected technology) and AI capabilities.

NAD found Samsung's claims that it has the“smartest” fridge to be supported based on the record that Samsung's features – SmartThings app and SmartThings Hub – are unique.

During the inquiry, Samsung voluntarily agreed to modify its advertising to avoid conveying the message that refrigerators with“smart” features are the same as those with AI features. As a result, NAD did not review these claims on their merits and will treat them, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be modified.

Energy Savings Claims

Samsung claims consumers can“Get smart energy savings up to 10%,” which appears alongside language explaining the functionality of the AI Energy Mode feature. Based on evidence submitted by Samsung in support of its claims, NAD determined that the claims“Get smart energy savings of up to 10%,”“Reduce your energy use by up to 10% with AI Energy mode, all from your phone,” and“energy efficient” were supported.

However, NAD recommended that Samsung modify any energy savings claims that do not reference accessing the SmartThings app from their phone to make clear that a phone app is required for additional management of energy savings.

Ratings and Reviews

Samsung includes consumer ratings on product pages, including for refrigerators with AI Vision Inside. Some reviews were submitted by consumers who received monetary incentives, which are marked with an“Incentivized Review” badge. Samsung uses a third-party provider to monitor reviews in compliance with Federal Trade Commission guidance.

NAD found that Samsung uses objective and neutral criteria in soliciting and managing reviews and that incentivized reviews are clearly disclosed. In this context, NAD found that additional disclosures that incentivized reviews are included in the average rating are not required.

AI Vision Inside and View Inside

During the inquiry, Samsung voluntarily agreed to discontinue certain language in its claims for AI Vision Inside and further permanently modify those claims. Samsung also agreed to permanently modify its claims for View Inside. NAD did not review these claims on the merits and will treat them, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be modified.

In its advertiser statement, Samsung stated that it“appreciates the opportunity to participate in NAD's review process and will comply with NAD's decision.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library . For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive . Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.

CONTACT: Name: Jennie Rosenberg Email: ... Job Title: Media Relations