Toll Brothers Offers Final Opportunities To Purchase In Crescent Hill Community In Murphy, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MURPHY, Texas, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the last chance to purchase a new home in its Dallas-area community, Crescent Hill, located in Murphy, Texas. Crescent Hill is a boutique Toll Brothers neighborhood featuring 37 spacious new homes on 75-foot home sites. The Sales Center is open daily at 110 Birch Blvd. in Murphy.

Tucked into a quiet location just minutes from Plano, Crescent Hill offers elegant one- and two-story home designs with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 6.5 baths, 2- to 3-car garages, and spectacular outdoor living spaces. Homes feature distinctive architecture with Classic, Farmhouse, and Transitional exterior styles.









“Crescent Hill combines tranquility and convenience in a beautiful setting, and with limited home sites remaining, we invite new home shoppers to visit soon,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas.“For customers needing to move quickly, select quick move-in homes are now available so customers can move into a beautiful, brand-new luxury home as early as this fall.”

Toll Brothers quick move-in homes are built with Designer Appointed Features, including a curated ensemble of fixtures and finishes selected by talented design professionals at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . For customers who choose a build-to-order home, the state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home.

Residents of Crescent Hill will benefit from access to exceptional Plano schools, including Miller Elementary, Murphy Middle, McMillen High School, and Plano East Senior High School. The community is also located within proximity to major employers, commuter routes, and a variety of shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Toll Brothers homes within Crescent Hill are priced from the mid-$700,000s. For more information on Crescent Hill, call (855) 289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com/Texas .







About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

