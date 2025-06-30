Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nuclear Brinkmanship: Iran's Enrichment Drive And The Growing Divide In U.S. Policy Choices


2025-06-30 03:17:35
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Iran says it will keep enriching uranium, the material needed for nuclear energy-and possibly weapons. This is a right Iran claims under international rules, but many countries worry Iran could use this for military purposes.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirms Iran now has uranium enriched up to 60 percent, which is just below the level needed for nuclear bombs. If Iran further enriches this stockpile, experts say it could make material for several bombs.

Recent attacks by Israel and the United States damaged some of Iran's nuclear sites, but did not stop Iran's program. The IAEA says Iran could restart its enrichment activities within months.

The agency also does not know exactly what happened to Iran's stockpile after the attacks, raising concerns about how much uranium Iran still has and where it is stored.

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, insists that Iran's enrichment is for peaceful energy and will not stop. He says Iran is willing to talk, but not to surrender.



Iran also denies threatening international nuclear inspectors, even though it accuses them of helping Israel justify attacks. Since 2019, Iran has broken limits set by the 2015 nuclear deal, enriching more uranium and using advanced machines.

The IAEA formally declared Iran non-compliant with nuclear rules in June 2025. In response, Iran sped up its nuclear work. U.S. President Donald Trump faces a tough choice. He wants Iran to stop all enrichment and dismantle its nuclear program.

He has imposed strict sanctions and threatened military action but has not started a full-scale war. Trump also rejected Israeli calls to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader, showing he prefers negotiation over escalation.

Inside the U.S., some politicians want Trump to take stronger action, including military intervention or even regime change in Iran. They say Iran's nuclear program is a direct threat to the region and U.S. interests.

Trump has resisted these calls so far, sticking to his campaign promise to avoid new wars. This standoff matters for several reasons. If Iran moves closer to making a nuclear weapon, it could spark a crisis in the Middle East and affect global oil markets.

The U.S. must decide whether to keep pressuring Iran, try for a new deal, or risk military conflict. What happens next will shape U.S. policy and security in the region for years to come.

