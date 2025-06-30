403
Bessent Calls Fed's 2022 Rate Hikes A“Gigantic Mistake” As U.S. Economy Faces Crossroads
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently said the Federal Reserve made a“gigantic mistake” in 2022 by raising interest rates quickly. He made these comments as the U.S. economy is now dealing with lower inflation and questions about what the Fed should do next.
In 2022, prices in the U.S. went up fast, with inflation reaching 9.1% in June. The Federal Reserve, which controls U.S. interest rates, raised its main rate from almost zero to about 4.5% by the end of that year.
The Fed hoped that higher rates would slow down spending and bring prices under control. Bessent thinks the Fed waited too long to act and then raised rates too fast.
He says this made it harder for businesses and families to borrow money. He also says the Fed is now too slow to lower rates, even though inflation has dropped a lot.
Recent numbers show that inflation is much lower now. In May 2025, inflation was 2.4%. In 2024, it averaged 2.9%. Because prices are not rising as fast, the Fed started to cut rates in late 2024, lowering them to about 4.25% by the middle of 2025.
Bessent Urges Faster Fed Rate Cuts Amid Inflation Control
Bessent says the Fed should cut rates more quickly to help the economy grow. Many investors agree, as market data shows a strong chance of more rate cuts by September 2025.
Bessent also says new U.S. tariffs did not cause prices to keep rising. He believes they only made a one-time change in prices, not a lasting problem.
This debate matters because interest rates affect everyone. When rates go up, loans and mortgages cost more, and people and companies may spend less. Now that inflation is under control, the Fed's next moves will help decide how fast the economy can grow.
All numbers and statements in this article come from official U.S. government sources and public comments by Scott Bessent. Every fact is based on real data, not guesses or opinions.
