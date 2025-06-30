403
Countries Face Higher Tariffs After July 9, U.S. Treasury Secretary Warns
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Countries trading with the United States could see their products hit with much higher tariffs after July 9, 2025. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly warned that, unless new trade deals are reached, the U.S. will raise tariffs on imports from many countries.
President Donald Trump set this deadline as part of his administration's push to get better terms for American businesses. Right now, the U.S. is negotiating with 18 major trading partners.
Bessent says that if the U.S. can finalize deals with 10 or 12 of these countries, trade issues could be settled by Labor Day. However, the July 9 deadline remains important.
If countries do not reach an agreement by then, Trump is ready to restore the higher“reciprocal” tariffs he announced on April 2, which range from 11% to 50%. These would replace the current 10% rates that have been in place during negotiations.
Bessent explained that even countries negotiating in good faith could face these higher tariffs if talks do not progress quickly enough. He stated that any extension of the deadline will be up to President Trump.
The administration has already completed a trade deal with the United Kingdom and paused its trade dispute with China , but most other talks are still ongoing.
Global Trade Tensions Rise as U.S. Considers New Tariffs
The uncertainty around the deadline has made investors and businesses nervous. Some countries, like Canada and India, have stepped up efforts to reach an agreement.
Others, including the European Union and Japan, remain cautious, especially as the U.S. considers new tariffs on products like computer chips and commercial aircraft.
Meanwhile, China recently agreed to resume exports of rare earth minerals to the U.S., following talks between Trump and President Xi Jinping.
The White House says the goal is to protect U.S. industries and jobs by making foreign goods more expensive if other countries do not agree to fair trade terms. However, many of the deals reached so far cover only a few issues and leave important questions unresolved.
For those countries that do not reach agreements, higher tariffs could mean their goods become much more expensive in the U.S. market, hurting their exports and possibly leading to retaliation.
