Heidelberg Materials Buys Votorantim's Cement Business In Morocco
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Heidelberg Materials, a German company, has bought the Moroccan cement operations of Votorantim Cimentos, a Brazilian firm.
This deal, confirmed by both companies, means Heidelberg now owns a large cement factory near Rabat, two sites that supply building stones, and eight concrete plants. The cement factory can make 1.4 million tonnes of cement each year.
Heidelberg also gets a business that turns industrial waste into fuel for the cement plant. The company plans to use this waste to cover 70% of the plant's fuel needs by 2027. This step will help cut costs and reduce pollution from the plant.
Votorantim decided to sell these assets as part of a plan to focus on other markets and make its business stronger overall. The company has recently sold other businesses in North Africa, following a strategy to invest where it sees the best opportunities.
Heidelberg Materials sees Morocco as a good place to grow. The country's construction sector is busy, especially in the Rabat-Salé-Kénitra area, which is home to many people and businesses.
By buying these assets, Heidelberg can make and sell more cement, concrete, and building materials in Morocco. This deal is not just about getting bigger. Heidelberg wants to make its cement production cleaner by using more recycled waste as fuel.
The company also hopes the new plants will help it serve more customers and compete better in Morocco. The sale still needs to be approved by Moroccan authorities, but both companies expect it to go through.
Until then, Votorantim will keep running the business as usual. This story shows how big construction companies are changing where and how they do business.
Votorantim is focusing on its strongest markets, while Heidelberg is investing in places with growth potential and cleaner technology. For Morocco, this means new investment and possibly more jobs in the building sector.
All details in this article come from official company statements and public records. No information has been made up or changed.
