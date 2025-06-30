Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Electric Air Taxis From Brazil Set To Transform Costa Rica's Tourism Travel


2025-06-30 03:17:35
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Eve Air Mobility, a company started by Embraer, has agreed to work with Aerosolutions and Bluenest by Globalvia to bring up to 50 electric air taxis to Costa Rica.

This deal, announced on June 30, 2025, focuses on making travel easier for tourists and locals, especially in the busy northwest region of the country. Costa Rica is the most visited country in Central America, attracting over three million foreign tourists each year.

However, its roads often get crowded, causing long delays between airports and popular resorts. The new plan aims to cut travel times by flying passengers in electric aircraft for short trips of 20 to 50 kilometers, connecting airports with hotels and eco-friendly destinations.

Aerosolutions will run the air taxi service, while Bluenest will build special landing spots, called vertiports, for the aircraft. Bluenest already manages Costa Rica 's main highway, Ruta 27, and will help combine air and road travel for smoother journeys.

Eve's electric aircraft are designed to take off and land vertically, like a helicopter, but use electric power and fixed wings for quieter, cleaner flights. The company is still testing these aircraft and has not yet started regular flights.


Electric Air Taxi Project Aims to Boost Costa Rica's Eco-Tourism
This project targets Costa Rica's eco-tourism market. The partners believe that faster, low-emission travel will help the country keep its reputation as a leader in sustainable tourism, while also reducing traffic on the roads.

Earlier tests have already taken place. In March 2024, Bluenest flew a small pilotless electric aircraft at Guanacaste Airport and Reserva Conchal to check if the system works safely.

Eve Air Mobility, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has a market value of about $2 billion. The company has not yet made a profit but has enough cash to keep developing its aircraft and services.

This agreement shows a clear business move: the companies want to make travel easier for tourists and locals, while also getting ahead in a new market for electric air taxis.

By controlling the aircraft, the landing spots, and the service, they hope to set a new standard for travel in Central America.

